Lionsgate Film 'My Jesus' Adds Cheyenne Jackson Among 6 Cast

Abby Glover, Sophia Bunnell, Chloé Flowers, Pilot Bunch, Cheyenne Jackson and Carly Pearce join supporting cast of Lionsgate's 'My Jesus.'

Judy Reyes To Debut Passion Project ‘Freestyle: A Love Story’ Theater Play In L.A. , Starring Justina Machado & James MartinezAbby Glover, Sophia Bunnell, Chloé Flowers, Pilot Bunch, Cheyenne Jackson and Carly Pearce.

They join the previously announced cast, led by Aliza Kate Barlow: Gavin Casalegno, Monica Potter, Kay Oyegun, Beau Bridges, and Charles Esten. Country singer Carly Pearce will make a special appearance in the project from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, inspired by the Anne Wilson bookThe music-driven, coming-of-age film follows the inspiring story of Anne , a regular teenager who is driven by a life-altering moment to post a video of herself singing online, triggering an avalanche of responses and catching the attention of executives across the Christian and country music industries.

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But finding her voice means Anne must also navigate the impact her gift has on everyone around her, including the changes it brings to her family and friends and the weight of her own expectations. Along the way, she must redefine how she views herself, her place in the world, her relationship with God, and ultimately, her purpose.

Anne Wilson Song 'My Jesus' Inspires New Film With Aliza Kate Barlow To Lead; Gavin Casalegno, Beau Bridges Among CastAly Muritiba & Luca Castellani Talk Live-Action Short 'America,' A Tragic Love Story Rooted In Immigrant's Quest For Self-Empowerment -- The BackstoryIn addition to Barlow playing Anne, Casalegno plays her brother Jacob. Potter plays Anne and Jacob’s mother, Lynn, alongside Charles Esten as their father, Kent, and Bridges as their grandfather, Bob.

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Kay Oyegun will direct the film in her feature directorial debut and has also written the screenplay. Kingdom Story Company’s Joshua Walsh, Brandon Gregory, Andrew Erwin, and Daryl LeFever will produce, with Jim Miller, Matthew West, and Robert Deaton serving as executive producers, alongside Capitol Christian Music Group’s Brad O’Donnell and David Blackman. Meredith Wieck and Maria Ascanio are overseeing for Lionsgate. Gaby Ludlow at Kingdom Story Company and Phil Strina at Lionsgate negotiated the deals.

Glover is represented by Take 3 Talent Agency and Rebel Creative Group. Bunnell is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Circle Management + Production. Flowers is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin. Bunch is represented by CESD, Formation Talent Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

Jackson is represented by Buchwald, Entertainment 360, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, et al. James Gunn & Peter Safran Out As DC Chiefs, Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham InSubmit a comment