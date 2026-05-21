Lionsgate Delays 'The Resurrection of the Christ' Sequel Dates

Lionsgate has announced that they are shifting the release dates for “The Resurrection of the Christ” Part One and Part Two. Part One will now debut in theaters on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day), and Part Two will open on May 25, 2028 (Ascension Day and Memorial Day Weekend). The original release dates were much closer together, with Part One targeted for March 26, 2027, on Good Friday, and Part Two following just 40 days later on May 6, 2027.

For the love of all thats holy, this is the last thing we needed—as if we hadn waited long enough for a sequel about the brutal murder of Jesus Christ having been betrayed by his followers, now we have to wait even longer.

Lionsgate has shifted the release dates for The Resurrection of the Christ, with Part One now set to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2027, which falls on Ascension Day. Part Two has moved much further down the calendar and will now open on May 25, 2028, which is both Ascension Day and Memorial Day weekend.

The films were previously set much closer together, with Part One dated for March 26, 2027, on Good Friday, and Part Two following just 40 days later on May 6, 2027. Lionsgates Day Drinker, starring Johnny Depp, will now take the March 26, 2027 slot





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The Resurrection Of The Christ Seq The Passion Of The Christ Jim Caviezel Jesus Mary Magdalene Pontius Pilate Johnny Depp Release Dates Shifted Ascension Day Memorial Day Weekend

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