Lionsgate chief shares that up to 30 percent of the sequel to Michael Jackson biopic may already have been filmed

A studio executive behind the new Michael Jackson biopic has shared that up to 30 percent of the sequel may already have been filmed as he hinted at the many other events in the King of Pop's life that could be covered in the project, amid renewed scrutiny of Jackson's legacy due to allegations he sexually abused underage boys.

A studio executive behind the new Michael Jackson biopic has shared that up to 30 percent of the sequel may already have been filmed as he hinted at the many other events in the King of Pop's life that could be covered in the project, amid renewed scrutiny of Jackson's legacy due to allegations he sexually abused underage boys.

Although acquitted of the claims in court in 2005, the accusations about the late King of Pop have persisted in the public square down the decades, including in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. They cropped up again this year in reaction to the smash success of the gushing new biopic Michael, which was backed by his estate, stars his nephew Jaafar and stops in 1988 before the explosive charges emerged about his sexual proclivities.

Now Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson has trumpeted: We are really excited about the progress we’re making with respect to a second Michael film, via Variety. An executive behind the Michael Jackson biopic has shared that up to 30 percent of the sequel may already have been filmed; Jackson’s nephew Jaafar pictured playing him in the movie Jackson’s legacy has fallen under renewed scrutiny in recent years because of the long-running allegations that he sexually abused underage boys; pictured 1988 He noted that some of the footage that was shot for the first movie but hit the cutting room floor may be recycled for the forthcoming follow-up.

We think we’ve got 25 to 30% of a second movie already shot from the prior production activity, and so obviously that will have some benefit ultimately, but we’re going to make sure we make a big and satisfying movie for a global audience once again. Read More Michael Jackson friend claims King of Pop said HE was molested as a child and thought it was NORMAL The first film was initially supposed to cover the allegations that Jackson was a child molester, but legal issues hurled a wrench into the works.

Jackson reached a $20 million settlement in 1994 with the family of a boy called Jordie Chandler whose father accused Jackson of molesting his son. Under the terms of the deal, Chandler cannot be portrayed or even mentioned in a movie. Several other accusers have come forward, including Gavin Arvizo, whose claims were the focus of the court case that culminated in Jackson’s 2005 acquittal.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck were the accusers profiled in Leaving Neverland, which has since been quietly withdrawn from HBO Max. The documentary’s removal was due to a settlement with the Jackson estate, which had sued HBO on the grounds that the two-part film violated the non-disparagement clause of a 1992 contract for a Michael Jackson concert special on the network.

Amid the explosion of publicity surrounding the new Michael biopic, four members of the Cascio family – who were famously close to the singer for many years – have now filed suit alleging he sexually abused them as children.

Although he was acquitted of the claims in court in 2005, the accusations about the late King of Pop have persisted in the public square; pictured in 2005 at court Wade Robson, who is pictured at the age of five in 1987 during his first meeting with Jackson, is one of the accusers profiled in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland Macaulay Culkin, who was 10 when he became friends with Jackson and who testified on his behalf in his child molestation trial, is pictured with the Thriller singer in 1991 In his new interview discussing the biopic sequel, the Lionsgate executive did not address the molestation claims directly, opting instead to hint obliquely at unspecified ‘events’ in Jackson’s life that might be featured in the next film.

I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film, he remarked. There are so many other events that happened, even in the time frame of the original movie that weren’t touched upon, so we’re very, very confident that we’ve got an incredibly entertaining movie that will appeal once again to a global audience as the pieces come together, added Fogelson.

He noted that the film could ‘go forwards and backwards in telling this story’, rather than presenting Jackson’s life in chronological order. All the conversations that we’ve been having with all of the appropriate parties continue to go exceptionally well, Fogelson maintained. Jackson died at the age of 50 in 2009 from a cardiac arrest he suffered after having the powerful anesthetic Propofol administered as a sleep aid.

His new biopic Michael, helmed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, was released last month and proved to be a roaring box-office triumph, becoming the second-highest-grossing biopic of all time behind Bohemian Rhapsody





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