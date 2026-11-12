Lionsgate Announces Pajama Sunrise Screenings for Hunger Games Prequel

Lionsgate partners with major theater chains for special pajama screenings of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on November 21.

Lionsgate is introducing a unique promotional event for its upcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The studio invites moviegoers to attend special sunrise screenings at their local theaters on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Fans are encouraged to watch the film while wearing pajamas, aligning with the movie's title and early-morning theme.

Special Pajama Screening Details

These special events will take place at more than 130 theaters across the United States. Lionsgate has partnered with AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and select regional exhibitors to organize these unique showings. The screenings will run alongside the film's regular opening-weekend showtimes to maximize attendance.

Also read The 'Hunger Games' are back, with an A-list cast and brutal origin story for Haymitch

The concept is inspired directly by the narrative of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Fans are asked to leave their homes and visit their nearest theater in sleepwear. The goal is to watch Haymitch Abernathy's story unfold around the time of sunrise, creating a thematic connection between the audience and the plot.

Multiple locations will offer breakfast or coffee items to complement the early schedule. Other venues plan to hand out merchandise titled Sunrise on the Reaping. Attendees should note that available food, drinks, and giveaways will vary by theater chain and specific location.

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Exclusive Merchandise and Giveaways

Regal and Phoenix Theatres locations will distribute a limited number of Flint Striker pins. These collectible items are available only while supplies last. Fans must check with their local theaters to confirm exact details regarding merchandise availability.

This initiative represents a departure from the traditional opening-night experience. The pajama theme is an unusual change for major franchise premieres. Lionsgate aims to create a memorable community event that encourages early participation from dedicated fans.

Cast and Creative Leadership

The film follows a younger version of Haymitch during the 50th Hunger Games. This event is also known as the Second Quarter Quell in the series timeline. Joseph Zada takes on the role of Haymitch Abernathy, a character previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

Francis Lawrence returns to direct the project. The cast also includes McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Harrelson are expected to reprise their roles from previous films.

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Film Context and Release Schedule

Lionsgate's announcement comes as anticipation builds for the prequel. The story adapts Suzanne Collins' novel and takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen's Games. It explores the events that shaped Haymitch's character before he became a victor.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on November 20, 2026. The special pajama screenings follow on Saturday, November 21. These events provide fans with an additional opportunity to celebrate the film's opening weekend.