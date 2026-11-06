Lionsgate and Netflix Cast Twilight: Midnight Sun Voice Actors for Animated Series

Lionsgate and Netflix reveal Sadie Stanley as Bella and Julian Grey as Edward in the new adult animated Twilight series. Discover details on the two-season order.

Lionsgate and Netflix have officially announced the voice cast for their upcoming animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight novel, Twilight: Midnight Sun. The studio confirmed that Sadie Stanley, known for her role in the Disney Channel movie, will voice the protagonist Bella Swan. Julian Grey, recognized for his work in Fear the Walking Dead and The Matrix Resurrections, will portray the lead love interest Edward Cullen.

New Voice Talent Joins Twilight Universe

The selection of Stanley and Grey marks a strategic shift for the franchise as it moves into the realm of adult animation. Sadie Stanley brings fresh energy to the role of Bella, aligning with the series' goal to appeal to a new generation of viewers. Julian Grey's casting as Edward ensures that the character's internal complexity is handled with the nuance required for an animated series format. These actors are stepping into roles that have been iconic in previous film adaptations, but this new iteration offers a completely different medium for storytelling.

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Netflix Secures Two-Season Animated Order

Lionsgate Television confirmed during a recent investor relations call that Netflix has already ordered two seasons of the show. Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Lionsgate Television Group and Lionsgate Chief Content Integration Officer, highlighted the unique nature of this project. He explained that the adaptation is not a simple retread of the original movies but a distinct retelling from a different point of view. The series will focus on the internal conflict of Edward Cullen, providing insights that were previously hidden from the audience in the original novels.

Stephenie Meyer Maintains Creative Control

Original author Stephenie Meyer remains deeply involved in the production process, working closely with both Lionsgate and Netflix. Kevin Beggs noted that Meyer is a huge fan of television across all genres, with a particular enthusiasm for animation. Her passion for the medium directly influenced the decision to adapt Twilight: Midnight Sun in this format. Meyer and her team are described as very hands-on, running the creative process alongside the studios to ensure the series stays true to the expanded universe she created.

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Distinct Narrative Approach for New Audience

The reboot distinguishes itself by prioritizing the source material over star power. While the casting of recognizable actors like Stanley and Grey generates excitement, the show will be sold primarily on the strength of the Twilight brand itself. The narrative shift to Midnight Sun allows the creators to explore the Cullen family's perspective in greater depth. This approach reveals the psychological turmoil Edward experiences throughout the original story, offering a more mature and introspective tone suitable for an adult audience.

Future Releases and Audience Engagement

Fans should anticipate the introduction of other major characters as the series continues to develop. Although no premiere date has been set, Lionsgate and Netflix are actively engaging both the existing fanbase and new viewers. The studios aim to expand Meyer's universe through this continuation, leveraging the strong interest in the franchise. As the production moves forward, further casting announcements and details about the show's creative direction are expected to be shared with the public.