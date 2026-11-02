Lionsgate Adapts The Housemaid Novel for London Stage in 2027

Lionsgate is adapting Freida McFadden's thriller into a play directed by Matthew Dunster. The production opens at London's Richmond Theatre in September 2027.

Lionsgate has officially announced plans to adapt Freida McFadden's bestselling thriller novel, The Housemaid, into a stage production. The studio is collaborating with acclaimed theater professionals to bring the narrative to London, marking a significant expansion for the franchise beyond its recent cinematic success.

The Housemaid Stage Adaptation Details

The project will be scripted by Tony Award nominee Bekah Brunstetter, who is tasked with translating the novel's intense psychological drama for the theater. Directed by fellow Tony nominee Matthew Dunster, the production aims to capture the novel's suspenseful atmosphere on a live stage. Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska are attached to produce the play through their Melting Pot banner, ensuring high-quality theatrical execution.

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Frida McFadden Thriller Novel Background

Freida McFadden's original novel first captured widespread attention upon its publication in 2022. The story gained further momentum following the release of the film adaptation starring Sydney Sweeney in 2025. Sweeney portrayed the character Millie, whose new job with a wealthy couple quickly descends into a complex web of danger and passion. The film achieved record-breaking box office results and solid critical reception.

London Richmond Theatre Opening Date

The stage adaptation is scheduled to premiere at London's Richmond Theatre on September 14, 2027. This theatrical release is timed to precede the theatrical debut of The Housemaid's Secret sequel, which is set to arrive three months later. The sequel film features the return of key creative talents including Sydney Sweeney, Michele Morrone, director Paul Feig, and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine.

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Franchise Expansion and Creative Team

The decision to expand The Housemaid into a theatrical format follows the commercial success of the 2025 film. Lionsgate is leveraging the existing fanbase generated by Sweeney's performance and the novel's enduring popularity. The involvement of multiple Tony-nominated professionals underscores the studio's commitment to a high-caliber production that honors the source material.

Millie Storyline and Character Dynamics

The narrative centers on Millie, a woman seeking a fresh start by taking a position as a housemaid for a wealthy couple named Nina and Andrew. Her employment at their home quickly reveals perilous family secrets that far exceed her personal challenges. This core conflict drives the thriller genre appeal across all media formats, from the initial book to the current stage adaptation plans.