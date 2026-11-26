Analyzing the Lions' depth chart ahead of Bears matchup.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard reacts after a play during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Lions’ defense will receive its biggest test in a while when it takes the field Thursday against Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. It furthers the significance of the return of D.J. Reed to the Lions’ starting lineup. Reed, the No. 1 cornerback for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit, has missed the last three games with a hip ailment.

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He'll provide a big boost to Detroit's secondary, curtailing the efforts of Chicago signal-caller Caleb Williams through the air.when he takes the field Thursday against the Bears. He continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Lions, with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions to his name thus far in 2026. Drew Petzing & Co. will be relying on him to play a clean game in the holiday clash.