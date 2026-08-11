Detroit Lions Honor Jack Campbell With Uniform Tribute As 2026 Season Continues

Detroit Lions players wore Jack Campbell's No. 46 jersey as they arrived for their game against the Miami Dolphins, adopting a Play Like 46 theme after Campbell suffered a serious neck injury that has him recovering with full lower-body movement.

Detroit Lions players arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing No. 46 Jack Campbell jerseys in a unified show of support for their injured teammate. This tribute carried directly into their preparation for the Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The team sought to extend their winning streak to four games with this display of solidarity.

The weekly theme became Play Like 46, guiding the team through every drill and practice session. Detroit entered the contest with a strong 5-2 record and momentum from a three-game win streak. The Miami Dolphins, struggling at 1-6, stood in their path at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

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Head coach Kelvin Sheppard established a clear directive for the squad to honor Campbell through performance rather than pity. He stated that the theme is to prepare and play like 46 every single day. Sheppard asked the unit what their teammate would want if he knew they were sulking. He emphasized that Campbell would be pissed off by any displays of sorrow.

Sheppard made the message clear for every meeting, walkthrough, and play throughout the week. He reminded the players that they know exactly how Jack prepares and how he plays on the field. The coach insisted that the best way to honor him is to wipe tears from their eyes. They must focus on executing their duties with the intensity Campbell is known for.

Lion K.J. Britt and Joe Bachie arrived at the stadium in Campbell jerseys to visibly signal their commitment. Aidan Hutchinson carried a gallon jug marked Jack into the stadium as a personal tribute. These symbolic acts set the tone before kickoff in the sweltering Florida heat. The visual tribute underscored the team's collective resolve to move forward together.

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Fellow linebacker Derrick Barnes echoed the coach's sentiment in conversations with reporters. He called Campbell a fighter and emphasized the team's shared love for his character. Barnes stated that their key to victory is preparing to play like No. 46. He noted that Campbell wants the team to keep going throughout the day without hesitation.

The injury that sparked this movement occurred one week earlier during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell suffered a serious neck injury in the fourth quarter of that 19-15 win. He tried to tackle Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson when his neck and back seemed to crunch. The impact left him motionless on the turf at Ford Field in Detroit.

Trainers and doctors attended to him on the field as the game stopped immediately. Campbell was placed on an immobilization stretcher and carted off the field by ambulance. He was rushed to a local Detroit hospital as players from both teams grew emotional. The scene was described as awful by those who witnessed the grim moment.

Teammates cried openly as they watched their defensive captain leave the field in distress. Aidan Hutchinson was visibly emotional, serving as a face for the team's reaction. The injury halted the flow of the game and shocked everyone present. The emotional weight of the moment lingered long after the ambulance departed.

On Wednesday, Campbell issued a statement through the Lions organization to update fans. He shared that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress. The 26-year-old said he is continuing to improve movement in his upper body. He expressed that he remains very optimistic about his recovery trajectory.

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I am incredibly encouraged by the progress I have made in such a short period of time, Campbell said. He acknowledged that there is still work ahead but stressed his positive outlook. He is taking things one day at a time and staying focused on getting better. The statement provided relief to a fanbase anxious for their leader's well-being.

A spine surgeon told The Post that Campbell's condition is being monitored closely. The Iowa product was drafted by the Lions as the 18th overall pick in 2023. He has established himself as a four-year linebacker and defensive team captain. His presence on the field has been a stabilizing force for the defense.

The Lions have embraced the Play Like 46 mindset in every phase of their 2026 season. They have gone from crying about the injury to using it as a cultural cornerstone. The theme moving forward is simple and direct. Every meeting, every walkthrough, and every play reinforces the standard.

The Lions were looking to prove their resilience against Miami on this Sunday. They aimed to show that the team would not be derailed by adversity. The tributes at Hard Rock Stadium demonstrated their unity and focus. They honored Campbell by striving to emulate his work ethic and toughness.

Campbell's recovery continues to be a focal point for the organization and its supporters. He has full movement in his lower body and is making strides in his upper body. He remains optimistic and takes things one day at a time. His positive attitude has become a beacon for the locker room.

The Lions are preparing and playing like 46 as they navigate the rest of the season. The theme is a constant reminder of the values they hold dear. They honor him by wiping away tears and focusing on the task at hand. The team's response to tragedy highlights their strong character and cohesion.