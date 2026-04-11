Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown says Jack Campbell neck injury puts things in perspective

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke about linebacker Jack Campbell's frightening neck injury and his recovery, while Campbell provided a positive update saying he has full movement in his lower body.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell provided a positive update on Wednesday, saying he has full movement in his lower body as he continues to recover from a frightening neck injury suffered during Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after being injured while attempting to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. He fell face down on the field before medical staff attended to him. In a statement, Campbell expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received.

Also read Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell Breaks Silence After Suffering Serious Neck Injury

He said he is incredibly encouraged by the progress he has made in such a short period of time. He added that he has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body. Campbell said he knows there is still work ahead but remains very optimistic, taking things one day at a time, staying positive and focusing on getting better.

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Campbell also thanked the training and medical staff who helped him on the field after the terrifying incident. He said his family and he want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and support they have received over the past few days. He said it means more to them than words can express. The linebacker also expressed his love for his teammates, coaches and the entire Lions organization.

He said the team is a family to him and the way everyone has been there for him means everything. Campbell said he is proud to be a Detroit Lion and could not ask to be surrounded by a better group of people. He noted that one thing he has learned about Detroit is that the city is built on toughness, resilience and grit, and that is exactly how he will approach this challenge.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Support

He asked people to continue keeping him and his family in their prayers, saying they feel the love and he cannot thank everyone enough. He added that God is good and his faith is strong. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a two-time All-Pro, spoke on his podcast Wednesday about what it was like to witness the scary moment. He asked listeners for thoughts and prayers and said his first thoughts were about Campbell's family.

St. Brown recalled being out on the field watching Campbell, seeing him on the ground from a distance, and said all he could think about was Campbell's wife and his newborn baby that he just had a few months ago. St. Brown added that he hopes the linebacker is able to get back on his feet to be able to play with his newborn.

He said he just wants Campbell to be OK, to be able to play with his kid and be normal. The receiver explained that when things like that happen throughout the game or throughout the season, it does make it harder for the team to go back and play. He described the feeling of taking care of Campbell, putting him on a stretcher, sending him out to the hospital and then having to go play again.

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St. Brown Reflects On Sport Violence

He said that kind of sucks. Although St. Brown said returning to the game was difficult, the 27-year-old acknowledged that injuries are part of playing such a violent sport. He said it is what he signed up for and what the players signed up for. They get paid a lot of money to play this sport they love, so they have to finish the game and things like that.

But he said injuries like that make you put things into perspective, and he thinks Campbell has done that for a lot of players on the team. St. Brown said he is thinking about Jack, the whole team is thinking about Jack, and they hope he continues to get better. He said all they can do is pray for him.

Dan Campbell And Jared Goff Comment

The injury occurred during the Lions' gritty division win over the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at Ford Field in Detroit. Trainers tended to Campbell on the field during the fourth quarter before he was taken off on a stretcher. Head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff also addressed losing the linebacker to injury after the game and broke down how Detroit pulled out the victory.

St. Brown spoke about the difficulty of returning to the game after watching his teammate's gut-wrenching injury. He said that when things like that happen, it makes it hard for the players to go back and play. He described the sequence of events, saying the team took care of Campbell, put him on a stretcher and sent him out back to the hospital, and then they had to go play again.

The Lions are dealing with something far more important than football, and St. Brown is trying to keep things in perspective as the team deals with the aftermath of Sunday's scary moment. Campbell's injury put a spotlight on the human side of the sport, with teammates and fans alike rallying around the young linebacker. The team continues to monitor his recovery as he works toward regaining full strength in his upper body.