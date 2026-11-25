Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford has died. The team confirmed her death in a statement Tuesday evening, saying she passed away surrounded by family.

. The article indicated Ford had "passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.

" "It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Martha Firestone Ford," the Lions wrote in a statement. "Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team. " "She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit," they added.

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"Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning.

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"Ford spent more than 60 years as the owner of the Lions. She and her husband, William Clay Ford, purchased the team in 1963. She took over sole control of the franchise after her husband's death in 2014, serving just over six years in that capacity before transitioning to her emeritus role in June 2020. Ford is survived by her four children, all of whom hold roles within the Lions organization.

That includes principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, owner and vice chair Martha Ford Morse, owner and vice chair William Clay Ford Jr. and owner and vice chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis. This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: