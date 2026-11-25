The Detroit Lions matriarch took full control of the franchise in 2014 and backed the Inspire Change initiative, leaving a lasting mark on the city.

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THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! Martha Firestone Ford stands on the sidelines before the Detroit Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Ford Field.of the team in 1963 and she assumed full control of the Lions after he died in 2014. Ford transitioned to emeritus in 2020.

"In her most recent role as Owner/Chair Emeritus, Mrs. Ford supported her four children – Principal Owner/Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner/Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner/Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner/Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis – as they assumed leadership responsibilities within the family franchise," the team said in its obituary. "Today the Ford family proudly carries forward the legacy established by Mr. and Mrs. Ford, preserving the values, love, and passion that have shaped a family tradition spanning multiple generations.

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"Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford leaves the field after training camp at the Allen Park facility on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.and held top positions in Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, University Liggett School, Children's Home of Detroit and Edsel and Eleanor Ford House. She was also the founding member of the Henry Ford Maplegrove Center.

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Mattha Firestone Ford," the team sid in a statement. "Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team. "She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit.

"She was among the group of NFL matriarchs that included the Chicago Bears’ Virginia Halas McCaskey, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Patricia Rooney and Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford stands with new Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn at the Allen Park practice facility on Jan. 11, 2016. "Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning.

" Ford is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, according to the Lions.