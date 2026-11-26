The Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving with key defensive players like Chuck Clark and DJ Wonnum inactive due to injuries. D.J. Reed returns to the lineup while the team honors lAte owner Martha Firestone Ford with helmet decals.

Injury Report and Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions are managing a significant number of injury-related roster changes ahead of their Annual Thanksgiving Day Game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. the crew confirmed that safety Chuck Clark is inactive due to a hamstring injury that has limited his practice participation throughout the week. Clark has been a cornerstone of the defense, starting every game this season and leading the team with sixty-one tackles. His absence represents a notable loss for the secondary, requiring adjustments to the defensive alignment. Similarly, edge rusher DJ Wonnum will not play due to a back injury. Wonnum underwent a pregame workout in front of General Manager Brad Holmes, Head Coach Dan Campbell , and the player health staff but was ultimately ruled inactive. joining them on the inactive list are cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., defensive back Keith Abney II, and edge rusher Tyrus Wheat.

On the positive side of the injury account, cornerback D.J. Reed is active after missing the previous three games with a hip injury sustained during the victory over Minnesota on November first. Reed described his recovery process as afternoon-by-day but expressed pride in his full participation during the teams walkthrough. He noted that he is trending upward and hopes to rejoin the defensive unit's momentum against the Chicago receiving corps, which features prominent receivers such as Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond. Reed had been playing some of his best football of the season prior to the injury. In Clark's absence, safety Kerby Joseph is expected to assume a larger role. joseph is returning from his second game back on the physically unable to perform list after a knee injury, adding experience to the safety group.

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Additionally, Head Coach Dan Campbell announced that defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out for the entire season due to a knee injury requiring surgery. Campbell praised Gill-Howards professionalism and performance during his rookie campaign, acknowledging the setback but emphasizing the team's depth options. The Lions have other defensive linemen such as Tyleik Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy, and Mekhi Wingo available to fill the void. Campbell also discussed offensive line developments, noting that Cade Mays was placed on injured reserve for an ankle injury to open a roster spot, with an expected return timeline of two to three weeks. Juice Scruggs has stepped up at center, earning high praise from Campbell for his versatility, consistency, and ability to fit the offensive scheme perfectly.

Team Honors and Holiday Context

The Lions will honor the late Martha Firestone Ford during the Thanksgiving matchup. A special commemorative decal has been added to the team's helmets to recognize her legacy and contributions to the organization. The holiday game carries unique significance for the franchise, with Campbell reflEcting on the tradition of playing on Thanksgiving from both a player's and a coach's perspective. He noted that the compact week presents logistical challenges, as family and friends visiting Detroit can create distractions. Campbell advised players to maintain focus and communicate effectively with loved ones to ensure they are locked in for the game,balancing personal obligations with professional duties.

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Chicago Bears Inactive List

The Chicago Bears have also announced thier inactive players for the contest. The Bears have deactivated quarterback Case Keenum, along with several defensive and offensive contributors. The inactive list for Chicago includes cornerback Kyler Gordon, cornerback Isaac Yiadom, defensive back Elijah Hicks, running back Roschon Johnson, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive lineman Jayden Loving. These absences may impact the Bears' strategic options against the Lions' defense, particularly in terms of pass protection and secondary coverage. The Lions defense, despite its own injuries, faces a Bears offensive unit that must navigate these personnel constraints on the road.

Player Development and Local Connections

Head Coach Campbell highlighted the development of several key contributors, including Trevor Nowaske. Nowaske, a local product from Canton Township, has shown significant growth since entering the league as an undrafted free agent. After initially being released, the Lions brought him back due to his work ethic and football intelligence. Campbell described Nowaske as tough, versatile, and a player who has grown immensely. Playing on Thanksgiving holds special meaning for Nowaske,as he will have family and friends from his hometown watching him perform on the national stage. This local connection adds another layer of emotional weight to the annual holiday matchup, emphasizing the community ties that bind the crew to the region.