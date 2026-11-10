Detroit Lions Jack Campbell Shows Neck Injury Progress, Vows Return to Football Field

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell reports progress in his recovery, while owner Sheila Ford Hamp and teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown share their support.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is making encouraging progress in his recovery from a severe neck injury sustained during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Jack visited the hospital earlier this week and remains focused on returning to the field despite the frightening nature of the incident.

Dan Campbell shared that his son expressed no desire for sympathy or tears but instead showed a fierce determination to get back to playing football. The coach described Jack's mindset as purely goal-oriented, noting that he intends to attack his recovery with the same intensity he brings to every game on the gridiron.

Also read Detroit Lions Honor Jack Campbell With Uniform Tribute As 2026 Season Continues

Jack Campbell broke his silence on social media to thank supporters for the overwhelming outpouring of love and prayers. He stated that he feels incredibly encouraged by the rapid progress made in such a short period following the injury that occurred in July.

The linebacker reported that he has regained full movement in his lower body and continues to work on restoring mobility in his upper body. He acknowledged that significant rehabilitation work lies ahead but emphasized his optimism and commitment to taking things one day at a time.

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Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp provided further updates on Jack's condition after the team's victory over the Dolphins on November 8. She revealed that she visited him a few days prior and noted he was more concerned about the team than his own health.

Ford Hamp told the locker room that Jack was worried about everyone else, highlighting the deep bond between the franchise leadership and the player. Her remarks underscored how the organization is rallying around him as he navigates this difficult period of physical and emotional recovery.

Campbell also spoke about the role of faith in his healing process, stating that his belief in God has never been stronger. He expressed trust that there is a plan for his life and confidence that his family and community will help him overcome the challenges ahead.

Teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown discussed the emotional impact of watching Jack carried off on a stretcher during a recent podcast episode. He recalled thinking immediately about Jack's wife and their newborn baby who had arrived only a few months prior.

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St. Brown admitted that witnessing such injuries makes it harder for players to refocus on the next contest. He described the sudden shift from caring for an injured teammate to preparing for immediate gameplay as genuinely difficult for the entire squad.

The linebacker added that he simply wants Jack to be okay and able to play with his child again. He emphasized that while the team must move forward, the incident leaves a lasting impression on everyone involved in the sport.

The overall picture emerging from these updates is one of resilience and unity within the Detroit Lions organization. Jack's determination to recover is matched by the strong support system provided by his family, coaches, and teammates.

Although there is still a long road to full rehabilitation, the initial signs are positive for the young linebacker. His focus on incremental progress and maintaining a positive outlook offers hope for a successful return to professional football.