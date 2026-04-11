Lions linebacker Jack Campbell reports full lower body movement, progress in upper body after neck injury

Jack Campbell says he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress in his upper body after suffering a neck injury during the Lions' win over the Vikings. The 26-year-old linebacker remains optimistic and grateful for the support he has received.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell said in a statement Wednesday that he has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body after suffering a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell, 26, was carted off the field on a backboard early in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 win over the Vikings. He was alert and breathing when he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where he has been recovering since the injury.

Also read Detroit Lions Jack Campbell Hospitalized After Injury vs Vikings

"My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we've received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express," Campbell said.

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"I'm incredibly encouraged by the progress I've made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I'm continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.

Team Reacts to Injury Update

" Lions coach Dan Campbell said the update was encouraging. "That's good news. That's positive news," he said.

"We're all thankful for that. " The injury occurred when Campbell attempted to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto the cart to a round of applause.

Detroit's entire team and most of the coaching staff surrounded the cart. Multiple times since the injury, the Lions had posted updates on Campbell's status but had declined to be specific about his ability to move. The Campbell family had asked the team to keep information mostly private. That changed Wednesday afternoon with Campbell's statement.

"My faith in God has never been stronger," Campbell said. "I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we'll get through this.

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" Campbell also expressed gratitude to the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded on the field. "I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I'm incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me," he said.

Campbell Thanks Medical Staff

"The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I'll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

" He also thanked the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. "They've been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I'm truly grateful for everything they've done. " Campbell added a message for his teammates and coaches. "To my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the Lions organization, I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you.

This team is a family to me.

" The former Iowa star was drafted by the Lions with the 18th overall pick in 2023. Last season, he was an All-Pro selection and has become a defensive team captain for Detroit.