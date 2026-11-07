Lions have new rallying cry after Jack Campbell’s terrifying injury

Jack Campbell, 26, was carted off the field after attempting to make a tackle on standout Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Campbell, 26, was carted off the field after attempting to make a tackle on standout Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson during the second half. Jack Campbell is tended to by trainers after suffering a neck injury during the Lions’ Week 8 win over the Packers on Nov. 1, 2026, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said Thursday the team adopted its new motto, “Play like 46,” following an emotional meeting Wednesday..

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“Every day I wake up, ‘What would 46 want me to do today? Would he want us to sulk and feel sorry? ’ I can guarantee y’all know Jack. Absolutely not.

“He’ll be pissed off if he found out guys are crying and guys are like, about him,” he added. That’s just his makeup and that’s what makes him the person that he is. So, that’s what we’re doing. And everything we do, every meeting I told the unit, every walkthrough, every play, you all know how Jack prepares.

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You all know how he plays. The way you honor him is to wipe those tears from your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him. So, that’s the theme moving forward to this week. ” “I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time,” he said, via the Lions.

“I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. ”Jack Campbell is carted off the field after suffering a neck injury during the Lions’ Week 8 win over the Packers.

Real, raw stuff from Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard on the team’s, and his defense’s, emotions in the wake of the Jack Campbell injury. The 26-year-old was the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has been a starter since his rookie campaign. Campbell was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro for the first time in 2025 for the first time in his career after recording five sacks, three forced fumbles and 176 tackles.

Jack Campbell is tended to by trainers after suffering a neck injury during the Lions' Week 8 win over the Packers on Nov. 1, 2026, at Ford Field in Detroit. Jack Campbell is carted off the field after suffering a neck injury during the Lions' Week 8 win over the Packers.