Lions linebacker Jack Campbell improving after neck injury, team says

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell remains hospitalized with a neck injury but is showing improvement, coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday. The team is preparing to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is improving after suffering a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket's Costa and Jansen show.

The positive update came after the team said Monday that preliminary indications were positive and Campbell would remain at a local hospital overnight for continued evaluation. Jack Campbell was injured early in the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson. He was motionless on the field and was carted off. Trainers assessed his health without moving him.

Also read Detroit Lions Jack Campbell Neck Injury Vikings Game

Injury Details and Team Update

The team has not shared further information out of respect for Campbell and his family.

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"It's not easy 'cause he's gonna always be on our minds over here," Dan Campbell said Tuesday. "The good news is he is improving, but also we've got a job to do, and this is what we're tasked with, and there's a reason why we go through all this stuff. " Campbell added that he has kept the team captains updated, and they have passed along the positive news to the rest of the locker room.

"I think that helps everybody just get a better handle on all this," he said. "Once you know that, then you've gotta move on for yourself, too, in that moment because if you let things wander and you drift and you worry a little and then you're trying to play or prepare, that's where bad things can happen to you. " Pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson said the news has lifted the team's spirits.

"Yeah, man, absolutely," Hutchinson said on 97.1 The Ticket's Karsch and Anderson on Tuesday. "We're all praying for Jack at this time. The news being positive today is great and we're all keeping him in mind right now and these last couple of days.

Medical Expert Explains Risks

" Dr. Solomon Cogan, a former Lions team doctor for 14 years and current member of the Detroit Tigers medical staff, spoke with FOX 2 about the injury. He is not treating Campbell but works with similar injuries often. His primary concern is potential injury to the brain or spinal cord. In situations where a player is unconscious, doctors treat it as a potential cervical spine injury, and the greatest concern is permanent paralysis.

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Cogan said the neck's natural C-shaped curve is designed to absorb blows.

"The neck has a natural c-shaped curve and that's by design. It's really to be a shock absorber," he said. The anatomy of the nervous and skeletal systems is why the NFL made spearing illegal.

"When the neck is bent forward or straight, you get an axial compression to the spine and at much more risk of severe injuries," Cogan added. Cogan compared Campbell's injury to Jayden Reed's earlier this season, when Reed's head dropped during impact and caused a severe injury. Campbell's head was more neutral during the play, which could point toward a better outcome, though risk remains.

Lions Prepare for Dolphins

Jack Campbell, a team captain, and his wife welcomed their first child months before the injury. The Lions now prepare to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday without knowing when their defensive leader might return. Coach Campbell said the team has to reload and lock in despite the adversity. "We've got to overcome everything that comes our way," he said.