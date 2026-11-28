It turns out that the NFL may not have access to the audio the Lions thought would prove the Bears simulated their snap count in Week 12.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThen, after the game, Lions guard Christian Mahogany claimed that Simmons was indeed doing it.

"They're using -- they find out the snap count of the quarterback and they use it, and that's it. They use the words," he explained, per Simmons has since denied he did anything wrong and said he was only calling out if the Lions were checking out of a play. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

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Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mahogany said that the NFL should be able to hear Simmons doing it because Lions guards were wearing microphones. However, Kahler discovered that the league actually doesn't have access to that audio, which is instead owned by the network and usually isn't shared with the league. Kahler adds that the NFL did not comment on if it can review that audio.