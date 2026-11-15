Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has season-ending right knee injury, AP source says

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has a season-ending right knee injury, according to a person familiar with the situation

edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has a season-ending right knee injury, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because Hutchinson's condition had not been announced.

Hutchinson hurt his knee while celebrating a sack of New England's Drake Maye in the first quarter ofLions coach Dan Campbell told reporters more would be known about Hutchinson's injury when the team returned to the United States.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

“Any time you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it ... it hurts a little bit,” Campbell said. Hutchinson leaped in the air and after landing, he crumpled to the ground and immediately grabbed his knee. He stayed down and eventually was able to walk to the sideline medical tent for evaluation. HeThe Lions have won five straight games to surge into a first-place tie in the NFC North with Minnesota and Chicago.

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Green Bay is in last place in the stout division with a 6-4 record. All-Pro linebackeris on injured reserve with a neck injury after a tackle left him motionless on the turf and sent him to the hospital. Hutchinson had six sacks in nine games this season, giving him 49 career sacks since Detroit drafted theHe finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with 9 1/2 sacks and had 11 1/2 sacks in his second season.

Five games into the 2024 season, he had 7 1/2 sacks before