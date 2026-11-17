Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has a torn ACL in his right knee, according to a person familiar with the situation

edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has a torn ACL in his right knee, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the results of Hutchinson's examinations were not announced.

He injured his knee during a celebration after sacking New England’s Drake Maye in the first quarter of Detroit’s 35-10 win in Munich. Hutchinson leaped in the air and after landing, crumpled to the ground and grabbed his right knee. The Lions host Tampa Bay on Sunday, riding an NFC-best five-game winning streak that has put them in a first-place tie with Minnesota and Chicago in the NFC North.

Also read Lions' Aidan Hutchinson Out for Season With Torn ACL

Hutchinson, a two-time Pro Bowler, had six sacks in nine games this season. He has 49 career sacks since Detroit drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2022. Nearly two years ago, he had 7 1/2 sacks before breaking his left leg in two places. After having surgery, he bounced back in 2025 with a career-high 14 1/2 sacks to finish second in Comeback Player of the Year voting and was a second-team AP All-Pro.

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He signed a four-year, $180 million deal last year that includes $141 million in guarantees and keeps him under contract through the 2030 season. Drake Maye Could Miss Rest Of The Season With Ankle Injury, According To ReportOverreaction Monday: Brock Purdy Is The MVP?

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