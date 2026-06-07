Lions' DE D.J. Wonnum: Can 20th Ranked Player Provide Pass-Rush Boost?

Wonnum appears to be top option opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

added an established veteran to their defensive line rotation with the signing of D.J. Wonnum. After losing Al-Quadin Muhammad and electing not to retain Marcus Davenport, Detroit signed Wonnum to a one-year deal in addition to other moves.

With the Lions, Wonnum won't have to be the main guy with Aidan Hutchinson in the mix. However, the Lions could benefit greatly from getting both production and stability from the player opposite Hutchinson. In Wonnum, there's ability to be stout against the run and put some heat on the passer. That's why he factors in as the team's No. 20 most important player of the 2026 season.

The Lions have longed to have a second option opposite of Hutchinson working the edge. Muhammad offered some of that last year, finishing with 11 sacks, but he wasn't ever able to claim an every down role due to some inconsistencies against the run. Last year, Muhammad finished with a 59.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus and played 41 percent of the team's defensive snaps despite appearing in all 17 games.

Now, the team believes that Wonnum can be an every down option playing both in base against the run and as a pass-rusher. For reference, Wonnum earned a 61.8 run defense grade and played 68 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps despite missing a game.

The defender has a track record of being solid against the run, and has some pass-rush upside with 30 career sacks in six NFL seasons.opposite of Hutchinson, as well as a player who can bring pressure in the event that Hutchinson needs a snap or two off. In Wonnum, they believe they've found someone with the ability to do just that. At first glance, Wonnum's pass-rush ability won't pop off the page.

His career-high for sacks in a season is eight, which came in 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Still, Wonnum tied-for-first on the Panthers in pressures last year with 26, and has demonstrated an ability to get after the quarterback in the right scheme. Working opposite of Hutchinson should unlock some of this ability, as his counterpart will draw plenty of attention which could open up opportunities. Working against the run is one of Wonnum's strong suits.

He is a stout edge defender, notching four tackles for loss last year. Wonnum can set the tone against the run, and has some versatility to potentially slide inside in certain packages. This will no doubt be an asset for Kelvin Sheppard's defense. The Lions stocked up on depth at the defensive end position to account for their departures.

In addition to Wonnum, they're taking a one-year chance on Payton Turner and drafted Derrick Moore and Tyre West. In the event that Wonnum would have to miss time, the Lions will have to lean on one of these depth options to help anchor the run defense. Moore may have more pass-rush upside than Wonnum, but what the veteran will be able to do for Detroit's run game could be more important for the defense's success as a whole.

Why we ranked Wonnum here As the projected starter opposite of Hutchinson, Wonnum has a big role. For multiple years, the team has been in search of consistency on every down at this spot. While Hutchinson is certainly capable of being a dominant force, when teams start to put extra attention his way the objective becomes more difficult to accomplish..

Whether it's on early downs against the run or on third-down with an opportunity to rush the passer, Wonnum has a big job ahead of him in Detroit. If Wonnum is able to convert on his opportunities, this could wind up being one of the Lions' best free agency additions of the offseason. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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