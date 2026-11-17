Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said he will not stop players from celebrating after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a Week 10 win over the Patriots.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he will not ban player celebrations after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a celebration in the team's 35-10 overseas win over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

Hutchinson Season-ending Injury Occurs During Celebration

Hutchinson, a two-time Pro Bowl defender and 2025 MVP runner-up, sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter of the Week 10 game. Maye suffered an ankle injury on the play, and Hutchinson went down with a torn ACL shortly afterward while celebrating the big play. Campbell addressed the injury and the celebration question during an appearance on Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket.

Also read Dan Campbell Drops Cold Line On Lions' Mounting Injuries

He confirmed Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season, a major blow to an already depleted defense.

"What a gut punch, just because ... he's such a phenomenal player," Campbell said. "This guy's an impact player, but more importantly, he's an unbelievable teammate, and he's one of our captains. " "It just stinks, man. It hits you.

Advertisement

And I hate it for him, man, because he was on a heater. What a hell of a year he was having. He's just improved every year and to come off the injury he had (in 2024).

" "But I also know this, man: this guy will overcome this and he will come back better than he was, too. It's just the way he is, it's the way he's wired, and he'll come out better for this.

Campbell Rejects Calls to Ban Player Celebrations

" Former Philadelphia Eagles center and current analyst Jason Kelce said Monday night that perhaps "we should be coaching celebrations a little bit differently" to avoid what happened to Hutchinson. Campbell rejected that idea.

"No, I don't believe that," Campbell said. "I think what happened speaks for itself. We're not talking to 8-year-olds here.

" The 50-year-old former tight end said the injury was just "one of those things that happened" and used an example from his playing days to defend his position. He said he once tore his bicep while pumping his arm in the air during a celebration.

"I remember one time I made a big play and I freaking pumped my arm up and I'm pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn't tell anybody. I was just excited. I just pumped my arm," Campbell said.

Advertisement

"So if you say, 'Hey, don't pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic,' man, this game is built off of emotion. And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made -- I'm not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head -- then you're really becoming something you're not.

" Hutchinson is in his fifth NFL campaign, and this will be the second time in three years he has gone down with a season-ending injury. He was limited to just five games during the 2024 campaign after suffering a broken tibia and fibula.

"I hate it, I know he hates it. But I mean, the number of moves that I've seen Hutch make and the number of plyometrics, explosive movements, the spins, the one leg lateral movements, lateral balances, I'm just like, it was one of those things, man," Campbell said.

"I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let's be smart, but no, I'm not gonna say, 'Nobody celebrates anymore.

Lions Face Buccaneers Without Injured Hutchinson

'" The Lions went into the international matchup without middle linebacker Jack Campbell, who left Week 8's 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings on a stretcher. Detroit will play its first game without Hutchinson on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 action.

Celebrations have been a recurring topic in the NFL, and the Lions have been at the center of the conversation, from Amon-Ra St. Brown emulating President Donald Trump's dance to Jameson Williams getting a penalty for dry-humping the turf after a touchdown.