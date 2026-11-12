Lionel Richie Breaks Silence Nearly 2 Months After Heart Procedure

Lionel Richie was happy to report he’s back during his Nov. 11 residency concert at The Wynn in Las Vegas, occurring two months after he underwent a heart procedure.

“I’m back,” an increasingly emphatic Richie told the crowd three times during the show, before quipping, “I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.

”And with the arms of the crowd open wide in welcome, Richie decided to turn the evening into one of celebration—with one specific honoree in mind.

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“I want to make it a tribute tonight, to me,” he exclaimed. “I better make a tribute to myself before somebody else has that show down the street, ‘Come see Lionel Richie down the street! ’” But why stop at just one night? As Richie noted, “Wait a minute, no, this is gonna be a whole week of celebrating Lionel Richie.

”However, after some dancing on the ceiling—or, in this case, some jumping around the stage—a winded Richie took a moment to refuel.

“That was too much, that was beyond my electrolyte capabilities,” he said, after which a crew member brought Richie a glass of red electrolytes. “Now let me tell y’all something, for years I thought that water was important. And then, one day, I got dizzy and I said bring me some water, and the man said, ‘You don’t need water, you need electrolytes. ’”“All these years, drinking water,” Richie joked.

“So now I drink electrolytes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and then the doctor told me you need to eat some food. And I said, ‘Well, the last food I ate, the chickens, was contaminated, then the lettuce became contaminated, so what the hell are you supposed to eat? ’”“Now that I feel refreshed,” a reenergized Richie said, walking towards his piano, “I’m gonna play a song.

” Richie’s onstage celebration comes just under two months since he underwent a routine heart procedure to treat Atrial fibrillation, commonly known as Afib. At the time, his rep shared in a Sept. 22 statement, “The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.

” But while Richie is fully on the mend, he’s not the only celebrity to have had to navigate a challenging health scare. Read on for more.alum opened up about her "hellish" migraines, sharing how they've worsened after suffering five concussions over the course of her life..

"I had a pretty crazy, life-altering brain injury a few years ago, and I was out of commission for six months. " While Ryan described her first four concussions as "incidents," she said her fifth one was trauma caused by "Now, the former Disney Channel star needs to close her eyes to "think better. " "Quite often the world is really loud. It’s really too bright.

There’s a lot going on," she explained.

"The visual data that I'm taking in can be so distracting and so loud. Then, with the migraines—which are significantly worsened by that—it sort of is too much.

""There was a half a liter of blood in my pelvic floor," Brianna shared in a TikTok video after the operation. "I have five incisions all over my stomach. They went in through my belly button with a camera so they could find all the blood.

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"at the time. "We're going to get it fixed one day. I told the doctor, I go, 'Newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I'm going to come back to you and we're going to make these girls look real good, because these girls are going to get some action in the future and that can't look like that.

'"star detailed how she cracked a vertebra in her spine after setting her vibration plate—a motorized platform that rapidly moves back and forth to promote muscle activation and circulation—to "level 30, supersonic speed. " "Seemingly, subtly, somewhere on the way to 30, maybe 10 or 20, my vertebrae turn crooked and rub against each other," Windey shared in a Substack essaye aptly titled "Broke back, no mountain.

" "It was too fast vibrations I guess, and too many vibrations maybe, and too much pressure to shake," she continued. "And it broke. Broke right off, like your ex-boyfriend’s bumper. Well, technically, it cracked.

" The injury left her with what she described as "insatiable" paresthesia—a medical term for a tingling, pins-and-needles sensation. "This is the greatest sense of condemnation; of persecution, I’ll ever feel," she added. "And I do wish it on my worst enemy If only they hadn’t wished it on me first. "—non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus—in 2014, the same year she won an Oscar for performance in the movie.

However, it wasn't until 2025 when she disclosed her diagnosis, writing on Instagram that she had been "suffering in silence" for more than a decade.

"When we reach puberty, we're taught periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman," she shared. "We're struggling alone with something that affects us most. "Instagram video at the time. “I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix.

Not quite burst, but just before. ”Daisy Jones & The Six star shared that she had been hospitalized due to a hernia—a gap in the muscular wall that's commonly found in the abdomen or groin area—caused by wearing tight pants. , formerly known as Twitter.

"Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you? "The Racing Louisville midfielder collapsed just a few minutes into her soccer team's September 2025 match against Seattle Reign at Lumen Field in Seatle.

The United States Women’s National Team player could be seen slowly sitting down on the field with a teammate by her side, per“Savannah received immediate on-field care from medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the National Women’s Soccer LeagueAdam Devine's Long-Term Injury From Childhood Accident Adam Devine shared that injuries he sustained after getting hit by a cement truck when he was 11 years old are still affecting him to this day.podcast.

“I have spasms all over. For a while, told me I was dying—literally, within this last year. ” He noted that pain comes and goes, adding, "My body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it.

"“Right now, knees to my toes, it’s, like, still tingly, which is crazy,” he said on a March 2025 episode of hispodcast. “And to put in perspective, I don’t know, man, like not to sound douchey, but like two, three weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I was squatting probably like 295 pounds. And right now, I can’t do a squat on my foot. I can’t do a one legged squat, I fall.

It’s like I had a stroke or something. ”at a New York Knicks basketball game in March 2025, leading to him being wheeled out of Madison Square Garden.alum shared in February 2025 that she was shot in the face while on a trip to shoot clay pigeons to celebrate husband"There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face," she wrote on.

"@thebrendanrooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye.

"alum continued, "Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me .

" The actress said she was grateful to be alive. "I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much," she said. "I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.

""The internet really came for me after doing a bunch of press, and I was like, 'OK everybody, relax,'" Amy recalled of her ". "But then doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were like, 'No no, we think something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy that we think something’s up. And I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m getting trolled by doctors?

’" After these doctors said they thought she had Cushing syndrome and that it may be caused by spiking coritsol levels or steroid injections, the"I had a breast reduction, a C-section, whatever, and so I was getting these steroid injections," Amy said.

"So it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome, which I wouldn’t have known if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard. ", "Finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. "The AHL player was cut by a fellow player's skate during a game in December 2024 and received 25 stitches.

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His father, New Jersey Devils general managerlater told ESPN after his son was fully recovered, "We're very lucky. I don't wish that on any parent.

", "and I just didn't respond because I wasn't sure. And then he asked me again and when I went to respond, I couldn't speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out.

" While Hailey said the facial drooping stopped and her speech came back, she went to the hospital to make sure she was OK. Later, Hailey went to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she found out she had a hole in her heart called a patent foramen ovale .

She explained the blood clot had traveled into her heart, "escaped" through the hole and went to her brain, leading to the TIA.diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin explained in anvideo at the time.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face.

" In fact, he told his followers it had gotten "progressively harder to eat. " But after a while, the paralysis went away. , later adding, "He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine.

"One day in Atlanta, "I was having such a bad headache, so I asked my boy, I said, ‘Listen, I need an aspirin,’” the Oscar winner said in his 2024 Netflix specialJamie said he was initially taken to a doctor who gave him a cortisone shot and then sent him home. However, his concerned sisterthen drove him to a hospital, where they got an answer: He had a brain bleed that led to a stroke.woke up May 4 in a wheelchair and couldn’t walk.

He then went to Chicago for rehabilitation and therapy. The reality star revealed that she "died" while running a mile during the first challenge of the NBC competition series..

“I remember hearing the helicopter. I just felt like I was floating. And then my grandpa was there. And then I saw darkness.

But then I saw light. So I knew, I knew I died that day. ” “My organs were literally shutting down,” she continued.

“I didn't realize that I had rhabdomyolysis. And rhabdomyolysis is your body's way of saying, ‘I'm going to shut down on you. ’” Having a bad headache at the gym, "I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill," the actress wrote.

"Meanwhile, the pain—shooting, stabbing, constricting pain—was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.

""The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage , a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain," the Emmy nominee added. "I’d had an Emilia had immediate surgery to seal the aneurysm, calling the pain "unbearable. " While she was recovering, she continued, she experienced aphasia and was "muttering nonsense. " A week later, "the aphasia passed," Emilia added, and she left the hospital a month after being admitted.

"When they woke me, I was screaming in pain," she wrote. "The procedure had failed. I had a massive bleed and the doctors made it plain that my chances of surviving were precarious if they didn’t operate again. This time they needed toBecause of other medical concerns, Cori ended up staying in the hospital longer than she initially expected.

Today, Cori is on the mend.

"I'm doing great," she added. "I just had a little bit of motor skills that I had to work back on. But other than that, I was fine.

" “It got to the point where I was losing my hearing. I couldn’t walk for longer than five minutes at a time without having to lay down for hours, and hours and sleep. Everything I ate hurt my stomach,” the actress said on a September 2024 episode of the .

“It was this conflation of issues and diagnoses and different doctors telling me different things. ”“I come from a very holistic background and study herbalism,” she added.

“So I was very keen on, ‘I’m going to work with real MDs, I’m also going to work with independent kind of healers. ’ Just trying to search for some sense of comfort in my own skin. ”star noted, “which was, ‘My gosh, if everything I eat hurts my stomach, I’m now suddenly afraid of food.

’ And then going into the kind of mental f--ckery that can happen with that of body dysmorphia and confusion about identity and feeling safe in my own capsule, in my own skin, what that meant, and what that should be. ”“It was a journey that ultimately physically resolved itself, and I am very healthy,” she shared. “I’m so happy to be able to say that. "