Inter Miami faces elimination as Lionel Messi receives a yellow card during their MLS Cup Playoff loss to Columbus Crew. Gonzalo Tapia scores twice in a 3-0 victory.

Lionel Messi narrowly avoided a red card during an embarrassing MLS Cup Playoff defeat for Inter Miami against the Columbus Crew. The incident occurred in the Round of 16 contest where Miami fell behind early after Gonzalo Tapia converted a penalty in the first half.

Throw-In Incident Details

Messi nearly joined his teammate Gonzalo Lujan in the locker room after Lujan received a second yellow card. On the stroke of halftime, the Argentina star became involved in a confrontation during a throw-in situation.

Also read 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Predictions: Will Messi, Inter Miami Advance?

Columbus striker Gonzalo Tapia prevented Messi from taking his throw quickly. Messi used the ball to shove Tapia's face before throwing the ball directly into the Chilean striker's head when Tapia attempted to block the play.

Referee Sanctions And Yellow Cards

Referee Allen Chapman penalized both players for their involvement in the altercation. He issued yellow cards to Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Tapia for their respective actions during the confrontation.

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Messi raised his hands asking for a foul after Tapia crumbled to the ground. The referee determined that both players had engaged in unsporting behavior that warranted disciplinary action.

Columbus Crew Dominates Match

Columbus secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory to take a commanding lead in the best-of-three series. Taha Habroune added the second goal in the 52nd minute before Tapia scored his second just six minutes later.

The Crew controlled 62 percent of possession throughout the match. They dominated every facet of the game while limiting Messi to two shots on target, which were saved by keeper Patrick Schulte.

Playoff Elimination Consequences

Inter Miami now faces immediate elimination from the postseason competition. The result leaves the reigning champions on the brink after missing the playoffs in 2023 and an early exit in 2024.

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The team must win the next match in Ohio to stay alive in the tournament. A tied game will proceed directly to penalty kicks according to the specific playoff rules established for this series.