Lionel Messi’s International Record Matched As Cristiano Ronaldo Looks on Nervously

Time waits for no man, except, perhaps, Luka Modrić.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have competition from Luka Modrić. | Sebastian Hipperdinger/Europa Press/Getty Images , Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images , Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images Earlier this week it was announced that the legendary former England international Wayne Rooney would be a new contestant on the popular British reality TV show,, signing himself up for numerous weeks spent eating animal genitalia in front of millions of viewers.

A few days later, Luka Modrić became the second most-capped male international soccer player of all time. He’s 45 days older than Rooney.18 months ago and remains utterly integral for AC Milan. Despite repeatedly flirting with retirement, the same is true at international level.

Also read Lionel Messi’s Absence Delivers Gut Punch for Argentina—in More Ways Than One

In the act of captaining Croatia to a 2–1 win over Czechia on Sunday, playing the full 90 minutes while taking more touches than any other midfielder on the pitch, Modrić amassed his 208th international cap, the same tally Lionel Messi accrued during hisIt’s fitting that Modrić should be sandwiched between the two greats of the modern era. It was the scheming playmaker who brokeEurope’s most consistent over-performer is indelibly linked to its greatest ever player.

Since Croatia’s independence, Modrić has featured in 54% of all the international fixtures ever contested by his homeland . When little Luka was growing up, the country he would represent more than anyone else didn’t officially exist. Modrić kicked the ball around the parking lot of the hotel his family fled to in Zadar on the Dalmatian coast after his grandfather was killed by what the midfielder has described as the Chetniks, Serb forces during the Croatian war of independence.

Advertisement

Luka Modrić and Cristiano Ronaldo were Real Madrid teammates. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images “There seems to be this idea floating about that when you reach a certain age, it’s better to retire and step aside,” Modrić mused to“How long will that be? I know the end is getting closer and closer, but I don’t know if it’ll be this year or the next. You never know, another one .

” It will take more than one year for Modrić to surpass Ronaldo’s caps record, which is 26 appearances adrift. Croatia is set to play 14 games before the 2028 European Championships. Assuming there is an unlikely run to the final of that competition, the earliest Modrić could hit 235 caps would be in November 2028, by which time he would be 43.

“I love what I do,” he has always insisted. “I truly love football and I’m happy and enjoying myself. I’ve been doing this for over 30 years—I started as a child at the age of 6—and I know it can’t last as long as other jobs.

“But for me, this isn’t a job; it’s something I love. And when you do something you love, you don’t see it as a job. It’s something I enjoy day in, day out, and as long as I feel good and can see that I’m able to fulfill what’s asked of me or what I need to do, I want to carry on. ” “I try to stay in the present, live in the moment, enjoy myself,” Modrić sagely added.

Advertisement

With that attitude, why stop any time soon? Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features.

Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.