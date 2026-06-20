Lionel Messi Horror Foul Subject of Formal Complaint to FIFA

The Argentina icon avoided a red card and went on to score a hat-trick.

The Algerian Football Federation has reportedly filed a formal complaint to FIFA over the refereeing of the team’s 3–0 defeat to Argentina in itsforward went to tackle Aïssa Mandi and caught the Algerian on the back of the calf with his studs.

Referee Szymon Marciniak blew for a foul but did not punish Messi further, and the VAR did not suggest an on-field review. , the FAF has now raised concerns with FIFA about the performance of Marciniak, who is also accused of failing to correctly punish a further two challenges. When slowed down, Messi’s challenge on Mandi was ugly. His entire sole, studs and all, makes contact with the back of the Algerian’s calf and Achilles.

Connecting with an opponent in such a manner certainly sounds like a red-card offense, and you would struggle to find many fans that would argue otherwise. It is for that reason that the VAR’s decision not to suggest an on-field review is surprising.

Marciniak, the referee from the finals of both the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Champions League, may well not have seen the incident in real time, but the VAR undoubtedly will have watched the footage back several times before declining to intervene. What is likely to have worked in Messi’s favor is the lack of intent or aggression.

It was an ugly tackle but was clearly not deliberate, and the lack of reaction from the Algerian players around him suggests few actually felt it deserving of a red card at the time. The question asked about this foul is whether this was a case of serious foul play, which involves either endangering a player’s safety or using excessive force.

Clearly, this was not an example of the latter and the officials did not believe it met the threshold for the former either. That being said, Marciniak’s decision not to hand out a yellow card at the very least was somewhat of a surprise, although his view of the incident at the time is unclear. The VAR cannot recommend the awarding of a yellow.

The officials’ leniency allowed Messi to go on and complete a famous hat-trick to tie Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, and the absence of any suspension means he is primed to claim the record for himself whenTom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.





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