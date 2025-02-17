Linux Code Update Could Slash Data Center Energy Use by 30%

Canadian researchers unveil a simple yet powerful solution to reduce energy consumption in data centers by up to 30% through a series of code modifications to the Linux operating system.

Researchers in Canada have made a groundbreaking discovery that could significantly reduce the energy consumption of data centers worldwide. They have developed a simple yet effective method, involving the addition of just 30 lines of code to the Linux operating system, capable of cutting energy usage by up to 30%. This innovation addresses a pressing issue as data centers currently account for a substantial portion of global electricity consumption.

Estimates suggest that in 2022, data centers consumed between 240 and 340 terawatt-hours of electricity, which is two to three times the amount used by cryptocurrency mining. Computing as a whole is responsible for 5% of all energy consumption globally.The researchers at Waterloo University focused on optimizing the way data packets are processed within data centers. Nearly all web traffic flows through these centers, which predominantly utilize the open-source operating system Linux. Data arrives in packets, which are then managed and distributed by the data center's front end. The team devised a small change to enhance the efficiency of this data processing. Their method, first presented in a study published in December 2023, involves rearranging the sequence of operations and tasks performed by the system, leading to more effective utilization of the data center's CPU caches.This approach can be likened to streamlining the production line at a manufacturing plant, eliminating unnecessary movement and redundancy. The code, consisting of approximately 30 lines, was integrated into Linux version 6.13, making it readily available for implementation. The innovation's potential impact is significant. If major tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta adopt this method in their data centers, it could collectively save gigawatt-hours of energy globally. Essentially, almost every online service request could benefit from this efficiency improvement. The researchers believe this discovery represents a major step towards sustainable computing practices, minimizing the environmental footprint of the ever-expanding digital world





