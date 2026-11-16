Linton on Ouse faces a population crisis after the UK government proposed housing 1,500 migrants at the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse airbase, sparking an exodus and community unrest.

The village of Linton on Ouse has entered crisis mode following reports that the UK government intends to house up to 1,500 migrants at the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse airbase. This proposal threatens to more than double the population of the town, which currently has approximately 600 residents. The announcement has triggered immediate fears of social disruption and economic decline in the Yorkshire community.

Crisis Mode and Immediate Impact

Local leaders report an immediate exodus of families from the area since the plans were revived in June. Martin Sanderson of the Linton Action Group confirmed that fifty homes are currently vacant and twenty children have already left the local primary school. The school is described as being in crisis, with staff forced to remove extremist graffiti from the exterior walls. Residents state that no new tenants are moving into rental properties due to the proximity of the proposed site.

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Strategic Shift to Military Sites

The government is transitioning from expensive hotel accommodations for asylum seekers to utilizing former military infrastructure. The plan targets male asylum seekers aged 18 to 65 for a facility that would operate for at least three years. This strategy follows the recent approval of a similar scheme in Piddington, Oxfordshire, by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner. Officials aim to reduce costs, though critics argue the Linton site presents unique financial and logistical challenges.

Financial Burden and Cost Projections

Estimates for the Linton on Ouse project suggest a total cost of £400 million over the initial three-year period. This breaks down to £527 per asylum seeker per night based on the original timeline. However, with the site earmarked for housing development by July 2029, the operational window may shorten to two and a half years. Such a reduction would increase the daily cost to £853 per individual, making it significantly more expensive than other approved sites.

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Stakeholder Opposition and Community Response

Retired head teacher Grenville Long asserts that the government is ignoring public opinion and proceeding without adequate consultation. He warns that the social and economic life of the village will be ruined for a long time. Residents are concerned about safety, noting that children can no longer play outside freely. Martin Sanderson highlights that unlike Piddington, this airbase is located directly in the center of the village, exacerbating the impact on daily life.

Property Market and Long-Term Outlook

Homeowners are selling their properties despite accepting potential value losses of up to 20 percent. The village, which had previously resisted a similar plan in 2022 under Home Secretary Priti Patel, is now facing renewed pressure. Although the Home Office states no final decision has been made, the community believes the inevitable approval will follow the precedent set in Oxfordshire. The situation remains fluid as residents wait for ministerial confirmation of the site selection.