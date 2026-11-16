Yorkshire village Linton on Ouse faces community crisis as government considers housing 1500 migrants at RAF base, triggering resident exodus and economic fears.

The Yorkshire village of Linton on Ouse has entered a state of severe community crisis following reports that the UK Government may site an asylum seeker accommodation centre at the adjacent RAF Linton-on-Ouse military base. The proposed plan involves housing between 1,200 and 1,500 male asylum seekers aged 18 to 65 at the facility, a figure that would more than double the current population of the village which stands at approximately 600 residents.

Government Plans and Historical Context

Home Office officials have announced that the former airbase in the heart of Linton on Ouse is being considered for transformation into a mega migrant camp. This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to relocate asylum seekers from expensive hotels to former military sites. The accommodation period is estimated to last for at least three years, with the site currently earmarked for future housing development by July 2029.

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Local residents expressed shock and anger because they believed these plans were permanently abandoned. The village had successfully campaigned against a similar proposal in 2022. At that time, former Conservative Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel had selected Linton on Ouse for the scheme, a decision that was strongly condemned by the Labour Party. The current resurgence of the plan has raised fears that Linton on Ouse will follow the trajectory of Piddington in Oxfordshire.

Financial Costs and Infrastructure Strain

Community leaders in Linton on Ouse have highlighted the extraordinary financial burden associated with the proposal. Martin Sanderson of the Linton Action Group calculated that the project could cost up to £400 million over a three-year period. This equates to £527 per asylum seeker per night. If the timeline is shortened to two and a half years to align with the July 2029 housing deadline, the cost rises to £853 per asylum seeker per night.

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Residents argue that the location of the former airbase is uniquely problematic compared to other sites. Unlike Piddington, where the Ministry of Defence site is separate from the town, the Linton on Ouse base is situated directly within the village. This proximity means the impact on local infrastructure and daily life will be far more intense than in comparable locations.

Community Exodus and Social Impact

The announcement has triggered a rapid demographic shift within the village. Residents report an absolute stop on new rentals, with 50 homes currently vacant and 20 children already removed from local schools. Retired head teacher Grenville Long stated that the community school is in crisis mode and described the situation as socially and economically ruinous for the long term.

Homeowners are increasingly looking to sell their properties, despite warnings that house values could drop by as much as 20 percent. Newly built estates in the area are standing empty as prospective tenants and buyers are deterred by the proximity of the potential asylum centre. Some families have already relocated, citing safety concerns and the well-being of their children.

Political Reactions and Future Steps

The Home Office has clarified that no final ministerial decision has been made regarding the Linton on Ouse site. However, the recent approval of a similar scheme in Piddington by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has intensified local anxieties. Rayner approved the Oxfordshire plan despite significant local opposition, including an independence referendum held by the town.

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Local campaigners argue that the government is ignoring public opinion and failing to conduct proper consultation. Grenville Long accused officials of steering over local sentiment, noting that children are already experiencing anxiety and that extremist graffiti has appeared near the primary school. Residents believe the lives of the community will be significantly altered for years to come.