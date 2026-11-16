Players discover a precise backflip glitch in the Zelda Switch 2 remake. This exploit allows infinite Gold Skulltula token collection, bypassing the tedious hunt and accelerating access to high-value rewards like the Gold Rupee.

Players of the new Nintendo Switch 2 remake of the classic Nintendo 64 title have identified a new mechanical exploit involving the Gold Skulltula collectible system. This discovery emerged shortly after the release, following initial reports that nostalgic glitches from the 1998 original had been removed. The new glitch allows players to bypass the intended limitations of the game economy and progression mechanics through a specific sequence of actions near Hyrule Castle.

The Infinite Token Exploit Mechanism

The core of the new glitch relies on the interaction between specific items and collision physics near Hyrule Castle. Players can use Bombs, the Boomerang, and the Song of Storms to reveal a hidden hole in the ground. Reaching into this hole automatically grants one Gold Skulltula token. However, skilled players can then use the Boomerang to pick up that same token while simultaneously performing a backflip onto a nearby platform. This precise action resets the token to its original location in the hole, allowing the player to re-enter, collect it again, and repeat the cycle indefinitely.

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Bypassing Economy and Progression Limits

This exploit significantly undermines the intended challenge of collecting 100 Gold Skulltulas, which serve as the game's most extensive side quest. The 1998 original featured various cheats for speed runs, including infinite Rupee generators and zone-skipping methods. While the remake removed old techniques like walking up Hyrule Castle drawbridge chains for money or phasing through walls in Kokiri Forest, this new method trivializes the in-game economy. It allows players to accumulate vast resources without engaging in the meticulous hunt originally designed to reward exploration and perseverance.

Accelerating Access to Major Rewards

The primary benefit of accumulating these tokens is unlocking the final reward at the Skulltula House: the Gold Rupee. This item acts as a free ticket to purchase any merchandise in the game, from basic resources like Deku Sticks and Red Potions to expensive gear. The exploit is particularly valuable with the remake's addition of Business Scrub Seeds, which allow players to spawn mobile shops. These shops sell essential inventory items, making the Gold Rupee an incredibly efficient tool for managing inventory and preparing for future challenges without tedious grinding.

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Impact on Speed Run Strategies and Playthroughs

This new glitch has been embraced by the speed running community as a dream exploit that bypasses traditional barriers. Although the execution requires perfect timing, managing a few successful cycles can generate enough tokens to reach major milestones quickly. This is particularly useful for players undertaking second or third playthroughs who wish to avoid re-hunting for all 100 collectibles. The glitch demonstrates that the Switch 2 title continues the series tradition of having hidden mechanical quirks that dedicated players will inevitably investigate to their fullest extent.

Community Reception and Game Longevity

The discovery of this exploit highlights the enduring passion for the franchise and its deep mechanical roots. Despite the numerous changes introduced in the remake, the presence of such exploits shows that the game retains many traits of the legendary classic. This potential for discovery helps the title build an equally passionate community as the original, offering new quirks that distinguish it while inviting players to explore its code. The exploit serves as proof that the remake is not just a visual update, but a complex system open to player interpretation and mastery.