Link Brothers Convicted of $240 Million Agridime Cattle Ponzi Scheme

Joshua and Jason Link found guilty of defrauding 2,200 victims in a massive cattle investment fraud, facing decades in prison and restitution orders after a federal trial in Fort Worth.

Joshua Link and Jason Link were convicted by a federal jury in Fort Worth for orchestrating a $240 million cattle investment Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 2,200 victims across the United States. The brothers, who operated the fraud through their company Agridime, LLC, were found guilty on multiple felony counts including wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman presided over the six-day trial that concluded with the guilty verdicts against the siblings. The conviction marks the end of a complex investigation into how the defendants diverted investor funds to finance lavish personal lifestyles and luxury real estate rather than legitimate cattle operations. Sentencing for both brothers is scheduled for March 4, 2027, where they will face potential decades in federal prison and court-ordered restitution to the defrauded investors.

Agridime Fraud Mechanism and Victim Impact

Agridime solicited investments from the public between January 2021 and December 2023 by offering individual cattle contracts for $2,000 per head. The scheme operated by selling contracts for approximately 60,000 nonexistent cattle, significantly exceeding the company's actual inventory holdings. Prosecutors demonstrated that Agridime overstated its herd size to secure outside financing while simultaneously creating a Ponzi structure where new investor capital paid operating expenses and returns to earlier participants. The defendants collected more than $240 million in total, leaving victims who believed they were purchasing specific steers or heifers for raise, process, and sell services with no actual livestock assets. This systematic deception targeted Main Street Americans who trusted the digital contracts as legitimate agricultural investments rather than high-risk financial instruments.

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Plundering Investor Funds for Luxury Assets

Court evidence revealed that the Link brothers and their co-conspirators diverted millions of dollars from the scheme into exorbitant personal expenditures and corporate bonuses. Between 2022 and 2023, Joshua Link and his wife Tia Makenzie Link received more than $2.7 million in salaries and commissions, while co-defendant Jed Hansel Wood extracted over $2.4 million. The brothers further embezzled more than $2.7 million directly from Agridime by submitting fraudulent feed and yardage invoices for Shady Brook Ranch, a business owned by Jason Link. These false invoices claimed costs for cattle feed that had already been paid for by another entity. Bank records presented during the trial showed the illicit proceeds funded a five-bedroom, four-bathroom barndominium recreational residence in Herington, Kansas, costing $1,498,275. Additional luxury purchases included thousands of dollars in solar panel installations and high-end plumbing supplies for their personal properties.

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Stakeholder Roles and Co-defendant Pleas

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould stated that the defendants preyed directly on Americans by presenting a sophisticated facade of a legitimate cattle business. Joshua Link served as Agridime's co-owner and executive director, while Jason Allen Link operated as a livestock broker and meat chain director through his entity Shady Brook Ranch, LLC. Four other individuals involved in the enterprise have already pleaded guilty to various charges related to the fraud. Fort Worth resident Tia Makenzie Link, the company's operations director, pleaded guilty on March 25 to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. Smithton resident Jed Hansel Wood, the company's marketing director, entered a guilty plea on June 17 to one count of money laundering. Kildeer cattle broker pleaded guilty on September 9 to wire fraud conspiracy, and Arlington financial controller pleaded guilty on November 4 to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. These pleas corroborate the prosecution's narrative of a coordinated effort to maintain the illusion of a thriving agricultural enterprise while stripping it of its assets.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing Timeline

Joshua Link and Jason Link now face severe federal penalties for their convictions on two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering. Joshua Link received these specific counts, while Jason Link was convicted of one count of wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering. Each conspiracy and wire fraud conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and each money laundering count carries up to 10 years. In addition to imprisonment, the brothers will be subject to restitution orders and monetary penalties designed to compensate the victims of the fraud. The case was investigated by the FBI's Fort Worth Resident Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General. The upcoming sentencing in March 2027 will determine the specific term of imprisonment and the final scope of financial restitution required from the defendants.