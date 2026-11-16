Link 1 Line trains experience ongoing delays due to power issue; shuttle buses in use

Sound Transit’s 1 Line is experiencing ongoing delays Sunday morning after a power issue near Tukwila Station.

Sound Transit’s 1 Line is experiencing ongoing delays Sunday morning after a power issue near Tukwila Station. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of the issue, but said the delays will continue until further notice.

Shuttle buses are replacing 1 Line service from Kent Des Moines Station to Rainier Beach Station. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has directed Seattle Parks and Recreation to begin a community process to rename Jackson Park after ongoing concerns about the legacy of its namesake, former President Andrew Jackson.

Advertisement

Woman dies after falling from apartment balcony in Renton, police investigating Police and detectives are working to determine what happened after a woman died after falling from an apartment balcony in Renton on Sunday morningEverett police are warning local boat owners to "lock up," after a man was arrested three times in 12 days last month on reportedly stolen boats. Authorities are calling for witnesses to come forward after a major crash on northbound Interstate 5 near South 200 Street killed one person and injured several others Thursday.