Lingerie-clad Bunnie Xo made cryptic post hours before Jelly Roll divorce news

On Monday, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host shared a steamy photo of herself wearing pink satin lingerie.

On Monday, the podcast host shared a steamy photo of herself wearing pink satin lingerie. In the snap, Bunnie — born Alisa Carter — sat up on her knees on a brown couch as she began to take off her bra strap.

Bunnie Xo posted a photo of herself in pink lingerie before news surfaced that her husband, Jelly Roll, filed for divorce. The racy image and the sing-along came hours before news of Jelly’s divorce filing. Page Six confirmed Monday that the “Wild Ones” singer, 41, quietly filed for a dissolution of marriage on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee.

While it’s unclear what prompted the split, sources told TMZ that it was a mutual decision by Jelly — born Jason DeFord — and Bunnie, 46, and “a private family matter. ”former sex worker onstage during a concert in Sin City. That same day, they tied the knot at the world-famous Little White Chapel.

Over the past few years, the media producer has been candid about wanting to start a family with Jelly, who is already a father to two kids from previous relationships. TMZ reported that the split was a mutual decision by Jelly and Bunnie and “a private family matter.

”After working to repair their marriage, the couple renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the same Las Vegas chapel where they originally said, “I do. ”“Big body changes mess with your head and hormones. Add a medication that blunts appetite and it’s not shocking libido dips too. It’s likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift,” Bunnie added.

Bunnie Xo posted a photo of herself in pink lingerie before news surfaced that her husband, Jelly Roll, filed for divorce. TMZ reported that the split was a mutual decision by Jelly and Bunnie and"a private family matter. "





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