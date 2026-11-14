Lingít activists protest Cascade Point Ferry Terminal to defend sacred burial sites

More than 150 people gathered in Juneau Friday to protest the disruption of sacred ground after the state authorized a contractor to stage equipment in Berners Bay.

Seikoonie Fran Houston paints black tears on Keeyées Tláa Moriah Hayes’ cheeks at the Cascade Point protest on Nov. 13, 2026. More than 150 people gathered at Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse Plaza across from the Capitol Friday to speak out against the state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal.at the ferry terminal site in Berners Bay last month.

Organizers said the area holds cultural and spiritual significance to the Áak’w Kwáan, and they intend to stop the state from moving forward. Keeyées Tláa Moriah Hayes is Lingít of the Wooshkeetaan clan and helped organize the demonstration. She said her ancestors are buried at the “It’s the last untouched sacred village site that the Áak’w Kwáan have, and we, you know, intend to keep it that way,” Hayes said.

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She and her elders performed a ceremony on the steps of the courthouse, where they dressed one another in regalia and painted black tears on each other’s cheeks. Hayes said it’s to stand against the destruction of burial sites.

“We wear these tears because it’s already happened so much, and we’re here to stand together to say this is the end of it,” she said. Shaagunastaa Bob Sam, a Lingít elder and cemetery caretaker from Sitka, said lineal descendants of the people buried at Berners Bay must be consulted.it has not yet consulted the Lingít under the Alaska Historic Preservation Act or received federal permits for the full project.

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Construction has not begun, but the stateStacy Unzicker is the mining campaigner at the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, an environmental group that’s against the project. At the protest, she told those gathered she and her colleagues have been taking turns driving to Berners Bay to watch for developments at the site, and broke into song.

“It’s almost a 12 Days of Christmas song because it’s like three excavators, two mining haul trucks, a storage container, a fuel truck with no siphon, and a significant lack of proper permitting,” Unzicker sang to the tune of the classic Christmas song. “We are ready to file an injunction should groundbreaking occur,” Unzicker said. The state has said the terminal is meant to shorten ferry rides between Haines, Skagway and Juneau.

But the project is unpopular among, who overwhelmingly said in public comments it would inconvenience them by increasing the time it takes to drive to and from the terminal.the terminal is a handout to a Canadian mining company proposing to open the New Amalga Gold Mine near the face of Herbert Glacier. But the company, Grande Portage Resources,it plans to build an ore terminal in Berners Bay regardless of whether the state builds its proposed ferry terminal.