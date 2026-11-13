Lineage cleanup aftermath

Air quality officials wind down monitoring

The air quality monitoring process for ammonia and other potentially harmful gases began shortly after the fire started this June. Air quality officials certified Friday that Lineage has completed all requirements to comply with its order of abatement linked to its burned-out Boyle Heights warehouse, weeks after the fire that took out the cold storage facility.

Over 4,200 complaints were registered at the time, prompting South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue a notice of abatement. Since cleanup finished in early September, the agency said it received two complaints whose sources it could not trace back to the warehouse. The South Coast AQMD was testing for ammonia, methane, hydrogen sulfide, particulate matter, air toxic metals and other potentially harmful compounds.

Also read Seinfeld's 'The Parking Garage' Unaired Scene Reveals Cast Laughter Over Real Air Conditioner

The final cleanup of Lineage’s warehouse, completed, was weeks after the deadline given by the city and air quality officials. Lineage has maintained that it conducted the cleanup as quickly and safely as it could. , left thousands of tons of rotting food to spoil in the summer heat. For months, people in and near Boyle Heights complained of odors, poor air quality and.

The fire sparked an outcry among nearby residents in Boyle Heights and East L.A. , spurring a new accountability law for cold storage facilitiesLineage could still face fines linked to 39 separate notices of violation that the South Coast AQMD issued between July 12 and August 28. According to the agency, those notices are still working through the enforcement process and could result in fines of up to $75,000 per day per violation.

Separately, the state has launched athe company that operated the warehouse’s rooftop solar panels, alleging that faulty electrical connections on the solar array started the fire. In the past few years, highly concentrated products with 7-OH — sometimes alongside other semi-synthetic opioids — have popped up online, and at many smoke shops, liquor stores and gas stations.

A recent report of data from 53 U.S. poison control centers shows reports of calls related to kratom increased about 1,200% between 2015 and 2025.7-OH, or 7-hydroxymitragynine, is one of the major psychoactive ingredients in kratom, which comes from a tree in the coffee family. It's naturally found in kratom in very small amounts, and seems to act more like an opioid in the human brain than kratom leaf products.

Kratom is used by some people with opioid addiction to maintain long-term recovery. Some people say it makes them feel energized or focused. Some users of 7-OH and kratom show classic signs of addiction, researchers and policy officials say. But the products are not always clearly labeled, so it's difficult or impossible for users to know what quantity of the substances they are consuming.

No federal actions have been taken against"traditional botanical kratom," but a new federal restriction on some 7-OH products could go into place as early as Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Tyler's opioid addiction began in his early 20s, and when he decided he wanted to quit, he used kratom leaf powders to help ease withdrawal symptoms. Tyler asked NPR to use only his first name because of the stigma attached to his history with drug use and addiction.

In early 2025, he saw a new product at a gas station called 7-OH. He hadn't heard of 7-OH, but said the tablets were advertised as"kratom products.

" He decided to try them, since the kratom powders he'd taken in the past"can be hard on your stomach," he said. At first, 7-OH gave him a feeling of euphoria he described as similar to opioids, which"felt like a kind of a miracle," he said. Nearly a year and a half later, he was in a rapid detox program in Michigan, where he was sedated to sleep through the withdrawals he experienced when he tried to stop taking it.

, highly concentrated products with 7-OH — sometimes alongside other semi-synthetic opioids — have popped up online, and at many smoke shops, liquor stores and gas stations. They can come in the form of tablets, gummies, tonics and chocolate. 7-OH, or 7-hydroxymitragynine, is one of the major psychoactive ingredients in kratom, which comes from a tree in the coffee family.

It's naturally found in kratom in very small amounts, and seems to act more like an opioid in the human brain than kratom leaf products. Kratom is used by some people with opioid addiction to maintain long-term recovery. Some people say it makes them feel energized or focused. Others describe the effects of kratom like those of opioids, and say it can relieve pain, feel calming or even create euphoria.

Some users of 7-OH and kratom show classic signs of addiction, researchers and policy officials say. But the products are not always clearly labeled, so it's difficult or impossible for users to know what quantity of the substances they are consuming.5 million, a senior investigator at the National Institute on Drug Abuse Intramural Research Program, says he's seen estimates of kratom use as high as 15 million.

Those estimates don't usually distinguish between whole leaf kratom, 7-OH or other related products. In the last decade, the U.S. government has attempted to restrict both kratom and 7-OH products, but strong opposition to those moves by the public and powerful advocacy groups backing the substances have kept them federally legal.

No federal actions have been taken against"traditional botanical kratom," but a new federal restriction on some 7-OH products could go into place as early as Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.three semi-synthetic opioids derived from 7-OH and other related compounds: MGM-15, MGM-16 and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl . Those compounds were listed under the Controlled Substances Act That caused backlash from kratom advocates who worried the rule would affect products with"trace amounts" of the semi-synthetic opioid, MGPI.

One kratom advocacy organization, the American Kratom Association, filed aon Aug. 26 against the DEA. It asked the DEA to ensure natural kratom products with traces of MGPI would remain legal.on 7-OH and MGPI on Oct. 9, and the DEA changed its course. They now plan to restrict a narrower range of 7-OH and MGPI products: ones that contain higher concentrations of 7-OH and/or MGPI. Kratom is derived from a tree in the coffee family.

So-called "natural kratom," which can be taken as a powder, a capsule or a pill, among other forms, is not expected to be part of a likely federal crackdown. Many people who oppose the restriction say kratom and 7-OH products have kept them away from traditional opioids, and helped them manage chronic pain, mood and mental health. Some also point to the fact that opioid deaths in the U.S. are decreasing.

In 2023 alone, aof data from 53 U.S. poison control centers shows reports of calls related to kratom increased about 1,200% between 2015 and 2025. , a physician and a professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine, is one of the authors of that report. He said he and the other authors"were a bit stunned" by those findings, which do not distinguish between kratom or products like 7-OH.

The report included 233 deaths associated with kratom during 2015–2025, with 79% of those deaths involving multiple substances. The most severe outcomes were linked to people using multiple substances alongside kratom products, like opioids, stimulants and benzodiazepines. The authors used data on kratom from the National Poison Data System , which includes calls from the public, healthcare professionals or medical examiners, and medical records.

Advertisement

Still, there are people who report benefits of using kratom or 7-OH, said Epstein, the NIDA investigator. NPR spoke to one mom in Delaware, Angela Wilson, 44, who said 7-OH has helped her manage excruciating chronic pain related to endometriosis, and symptoms of depression she's had since she was a teenager. She said she's been taking 32 to 40 milligrams of 7-OH a day, split into three doses, for the last year and a half.

Wilson said kratom powders made her feel anxious and shaky, and 7-OH seems to work for her without those side effects. Wilson doesn't have health insurance, and said losing access to 7-OH under new restrictions would be"devastating" for her and her family.

'It was game over. ' Dangers of addiction Epstein has also heard stories like Tyler's. He said people can become addicted or dependent — and some of his ongoing research suggests that risk is higher with 7-OH products than with whole leaf kratom. He said for some people, their 7-OH use"seemed to go nicely for the first couple of days, but then they found that they had to keep using to avoid withdrawal," Epstein said.

"And some of them, not all of them, but some of them, even said they had to, you know, they couldn't make it through the night. They had to get up in the middle of the night to take more.

" He said other people were happy with the effects they got from taking 7-OH and didn't feel like it caused problems for them. Tyler told NPR that 7-OH tablets gave him more energy at first. He works a job where he's on his feet a lot, and with 7-OH, he said," I can go, go, go, go, go, you know?

" He began taking around 300 to 400 mg of 7-OH a day, about ten times the dose Angela Wilson takes. In the next year, he said he made a few attempts to stop, but the withdrawals were debilitating.

"The best way to put it, I think, is to imagine having the flu, the worst flu you've had, you know, multiply that by at least three times," he said. "And then just know that all you gotta do is take one pill, and it's gone in seconds. " Another former kratom and 7-OH consumer, Brian, 41, told NPR at the height of his use, he was using much more 7-OH than both Angela Wilson and Tyler.

Brian also asked NPR to use only his first name because of the stigma associated with drug use. Brian used 1,200 mg of 7-OH — and estimates he spent around $150 each day — on the substance. He'd quit using opioids in 2016, but found kratom at a gas station in 2022. He said it claimed to help with energy.

"And 'cause literally right next to the register, nothing taboo about it, looks like those 5-Hour Energy shot type things," he said. Brian said within minutes of taking it, he realized he felt"exactly" like he did when he'd been taking opioids.

"I was like, 'What is this? ,'" he said.

"'Like, are you telling me I found a legal, you know, healthy opiate that f***s you up and, you know, you feel great and no consequences, like the legality of it and everything? "Brian tried to stop taking kratom multiple times, but couldn't. One day at a smoke shop, he said the clerk offered him a sample of 7-OH. The clerk described it as a"version of kratom" that Brian could take in lower doses to get the same effects.

"Once I found these little tiny tablets — that I had to take one and it felt like I had taken an Oxycontin — you know, that was it," Brian said. "It was game over. "Researchers say more research should be done to understand the potential benefits of kratom and 7-OH products, including whether they can help treat addiction.

On their, NIDA says,"early studies suggest kratom and kratom compounds warrant further study as experimental treatments for substance use disorders, specifically opioid use disorder.

" In the meantime, Holstege, at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine, says current marketing around kratom products seems to attract users for other reasons. "I find it a little hard to believe that all the shops that are popping up around my campus right now are trying to advertise to people who are addicted to opioids," he said. "So the question is, what else are they advertising this product for?

" " I certainly have a growing list of patients in addiction clinics who are addicted to this, and in withdrawal, that we're having to manage," Holstege added. Brian stopped taking 7-OH in April 2026, when he said he decided to"quit cold turkey.

" He said he experienced more debilitating withdrawals from 7-OH than he had from quitting opioids. He noted, though, he'd had a much easier time accessing 7-OH, and took it more frequently than he'd taken opioids. When stopping 7-OH, he said he felt fearful, anxious, and had gastrointestinal issues. He lost the desire to leave his house.

Tyler told NPR he hasn't used 7-OH or kratom since he traveled to the Michigan detox program in March. He said he doesn't think he would have been able to stop using 7-OH without that program. He said the road to feeling like himself again has been even longer than when he stopped using opioids. With opioids, he said, it took a few weeks to feel like he had energy again.

"Kind of just this week I'm starting to feel kinda great," he said in October. "But it's been a long journey of getting my energy back. "Previous efforts by the federal government to restrict kratom use and availability were met with enormous pushback from people who use it and from the industry that distributes it.

Plans to install automated license plate readers along Western Avenue to target suspected sex trafficking is no longer moving forward after Council District 13 declined a donation of cameras from weapons and technology developer Axon Enterprise. The district is now considering cameras that would not use license plate reader technology, according to a spokesperson for Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez.

The cameras would be maintained by the Bureau of Street Lighting, and the councilmember is expected to bring a proposal to the City Council before the end of the year. LAPD had previously said it planned to install 18 cameras along Western Avenue between Olympic and Santa Monica boulevards, a corridor the department has targeted for sex trafficking.

The department said the cameras would include live-feed monitoring and license plate recognition technology and could be operating by July.along Western Avenue to target suspected sex trafficking is no longer moving forward after Council District 13 declined a donation of cameras from weapons and technology developer Axon Enterprise. The district is now considering cameras that would not use license plate reader technology, according to a spokesperson for Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez.

The cameras would be maintained by the Bureau of Street Lighting, and the councilmember is expected to bring a proposal to the City Council before the end of the year. LAPD had previously said it planned to install 18 cameras along Western Avenue between Olympic and Santa Monica boulevards, a corridor the department has targeted for sex trafficking.

The department said the cameras would include live-feed monitoring and license plate recognition technology andAxon Enterprise, which supplies the LAPD with body-worn cameras, stun guns and other equipment, offered to donate the cameras to the department’s Olympic Station, according to CD13 spokesperson Andoni Elias Nava.

“We are against ALPRs. We don’t want to see them in our district,” he said.

“So once we realized what that was, we said we don’t really want them in our district. ” On Monday, Senior Lead Officer Harry Cho said the cameras had been expected to be funded by CD13 and CD10 but that CD13 had pulled its funding.

“Right now, there’s no cameras that are city-operated on Western,” Cho said at the Wilshire Center-Koreatown Neighborhood Council meeting. Senior Lead Officer Lucy Bermudez confirmed Thursday that the cameras have not been installed along the Western corridor and that the project is on hold.

“We never committed any kind of funding. The cameras from Axon were supposed to be fully funded by Axon. They were a donation to PD,” he said.

“There was no funding that was given to be pulled in the first place. ” He said the district plans to install a different type of camera, but that the details are still being worked out over the next few months, including how many cameras would be installed. The section of Western Avenue between Olympic and Santa Monica boulevards runs through both CD13 and CD10. A spokesperson for CD10 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

LAPD initially described the cameras as part of a broader effort to combat human trafficking along Western Avenue ahead of the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. The department said the cameras would help identify people involved in human trafficking and people targeting minors. Advocates of sex workers have raised concerns that the cameras would increase police surveillance along the corridor and further criminalize people who work there.

Jayme Kusyk, a Koreatown resident and member of the abolitionist group Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, said replacing ALPRs with conventional surveillance cameras would not eliminate the concerns raised by sex workers.

“Certainly we definitely want less cameras up, so to any extent they’re fighting that, that’s great,” she said. “But a camera is a camera is a camera. It doesn’t have to be enabled with ALPR technology to still be really harmful. ”“It still increases criminalization.

It won’t decrease demand,” she said, adding that clients could become more volatile if they believe they are being watched. At an Olympic Division Community Police Advisory Board meeting on Nov. 4, LAPD Officer Dan Chavez said officers conducted an operation that morning that resulted in multiple arrests related to sex work, including one person arrested on suspicion of pimping.

One of the sex workers “provided our officers with information saying that she was being pimped by this person and they were able to arrest that individual,” he said. On Oct. 6, the City Council voted 10-4 to assert jurisdiction over the Police Commission’s approval of an Axon pilot program that would install automated license plate readers on city streetlights. Soto-Martínez, who represents CD13, and Heather Hutt, who represents CD 10, both voted in favor.

The council later voted to veto the pilot, but the measure failed because it needed 10 votes to overturn the Police Commission’s approval. The veto received nine votes on Oct. 27. Hutt and Soto-Martínez both voted in favor of the veto. Los Angeles Documenter, Ashley Bolter, contributed reporting for this story from the Nov. 4 Olympic Area Community Police Advisory Board meeting.

The L.A. Documenters program trains and pays community members to document proceedings at public meetings. Learn more about the programIf you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Where did the winning candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America end up? This is the Nov. 13 issue of Make It Make Sense, LAist's elections newsletter, also published on LAist, breaking down the results of the 2026 general election. We’ve made it through yet another week! Election Day may feel worlds away now, but plenty of races are still being sorted out.

Here’s what you need to know before we all unplug for the weekend.local race. But we’re featuring a few hyperlocal highlights here that caught our eye this week, including suggestions that readers flagged for us:, which would effectively ban the centers in all areas of the city, is passing with nearly 84% of the vote so far. The Alhambra City Council this summer to put the measure before voters on the November ballot.

Alhambra becomes the second city in the state to pass a ban on data centers by public vote, after We’re also on the edge of our seats for Orange County’s Costa Mesa race for City Council District 3, where Democrat , another democratic socialist backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, took the lead by 14 votes in a packed field against four-term Republican Mayor With the rising costs of well … everything … some voters are being asked to raise their city’s sales tax.

We mentioned in an earlier issue that L.A. city , which would add a half-percent sales tax on local purchases. It was expected to raise roughly $2 million each year for the beachfront community to keep up with public safety services and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, San Gabriel residents took a different approach, so far voting to approve . This would increase the sales tax by 1% to support emergency response, infrastructure and schools, among others. That means San Gabriel’s sales tax is on track to rise to 12%, which would be the , which gives it authority to build a local constitution instead of being bound by every state rule.

Opponents of the measure framed it as a way for City Council members to skirt around term limits. Meanwhile, in Rosemead in L.A. County, over 71% of voters are giving the green light to becoming a charter city under which removes a cap on tax revenue to the city from SoFi Stadium and adds a new tax on tickets to Intuit Dome events, leads “yes” by only 147 votes.

” nationwide with a wave of wins for Democrats — but there’s been a deeper undercurrent locally with candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The Los Angeles chapter of the this past election. Seven of those candidates are winning their races, including in Los Angeles, Burbank, West Hollywood and Inglewood. Another candidate secured an appointment on a South Bay school district board, and the last race in L.A.

City Council District 9 is still is the “first one ever on the West Coast. ” The DSA members up for election, Mike Van Gorder and Nolan Southerland, came in second and third out of 13 candidates. Van Gorder and Southerland will join current Councilmember Jimmy Gomez in the race for House District 34, which includes downtown L.A. , Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and Koreatown.

The Highland Park local will be a newcomer to Capitol Hill.has earned more than double her challenger's votes. And for the Centinela Valley Union High School District Board, Estefany Castañeda was the Tom Hogen-Esch, a professor of political science at California State University, Northridge, said that with more people entering the bloodstream of local politics in L.A.

, the region is going to get a more representative electorate that includes a lot of younger voters and renters, for example, which he expects to have had a big impact on election night.

“I think we've entered a new era in L.A. politics where owners of single-family properties — these high propensity voters — are no longer calling the shots anymore. ” However, he said it’s way too soon to expect any kind of radical populist and socialist-leaning policies in the city.

“I wouldn't expect a revolution from time as mayor. ” The election results so far show that dozens of school bonds on state ballots are failing, as reported by our . Just over 85 California school districts put bonds on the ballot, totaling $12.4 billion, with 50 on track to pass as of earlier this week. But voters in L.A. and O.C. seem more receptive to the idea, passing bonds across the board for a dozen school districts..

All of the proposals are passing by decently wide margins, except for Glendora, which is sitting a hair above the threshold at 56.4%. School districts will often ask voters to approve bonds to pay for repairs, renovations and construction. A bond is like a loan the school districts take out, with property owners in each area paying it back through a bump in property taxes. Bonds need 55% of votes to pass.

LAist surveyed local districts with bonds ahead of the election, and their priorities include fixing deteriorating roofs, plumbing, updating classrooms and school security systems, among others. since Election Day, which makes sense because the candidates were very similar on paper as career public defenders. The other seats were won by deputy district attorney to decide. All justices facing voters are on track to keep their jobs by decent margins. That’s not a shocker — sitting justices regularly win retention with around two-thirds of the vote, according to our analysis, and that’s where the vast majority are headed.

However, for the state’s highest court, more than 2 million voters skipped these races so far compared to the way more known governor’s race. attend a judge orientation within six months and judicial college within two years. New judges don’t get to decide what courtroom they’re assigned to — they go where the needs are. Retired L.A.

County judge Stuart Rice at an LAist event, “You’re most likely going to be assigned to either a traffic court a low-level criminal court, such as misdemeanors, no felonies. You may be doing eviction cases. ” Once an elected judge starts the job, it’s a bit harder to keep track of their performance unless it’s egregious or otherwise newsworthy. That being said, you can attend their , facing misconduct proceedings.

He ended up losing reelection then to a deputy district attorney. Well, the state’s judicial watchdog has finally handed down a decision: Draper has been We mentioned previously that this year's count was definitely faster in L.A. County, but it's looking like the same is true statewide, too.

An analysis from thethat counties across the state counted 89% of ballots seven days after Election Day, compared to 84% in the same time frame in the 2024 election and 72% in 2022. The next local ballot count drop will start around 4 p.m. this afternoon. We’ll be back in your inbox next week to round up the last of the race calls and then say goodbye when it’s over.

A year after ICE raids swept through Los Angeles, attendance at six county parks still hasn’t recovered, according to researchers from UCLA and UC Berkeley. The joint report reviewed data from six fee-charging parks in L.A. County: Santa Fe Dam, Castaic Lake, Whittier Narrows and Kenneth Hahn recreation areas, as well as Frank G. Bonelli and Peter F. Schabarum regional parks.

The parks lost an estimated 150,000 visitors across the past two summers compared with 2024, a decline researchers link to immigration sweeps. The report found significant drops at parks near large Latino communities. Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale saw an estimated 8,500 fewer vehicle entries in 2025, while Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, near South El Monte, saw 7,000 fewer.

“Our latest findings show how these effects extend to something as simple as families spending a day in nature,” said Nicholas Vargas, one of the report’s authors and a professor at UC Berkeley. “Angelenos are already dealing with the economic pressures of rising costs. Losing safe access to parks where they can relax, experience the joys of community, and get away from those stresses only makes things harder.

”A year after ICE raids swept through Los Angeles, attendance at six county parks still hasn’t recovered, according to researchers from UCLA and UC Berkeley. The parks lost an estimated 150,000 visitors across the past two summers compared with 2024, a decline researchers link to immigration sweeps.

, released Thursday by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and the UC Berkeley Latinx Research Center, reviewed data from six fee-charging parks in LA County: Santa Fe Dam, Castaic Lake, Whittier Narrows and Kenneth Hahn recreation areas, as well as Frank G. Bonelli and Peter F. Schabarum regional parks. The study counted about 21,000 fewer vehicle entries in 2025 and 17,000 fewer in 2026. Across 12 matched summer weekends in June, July and August, entries fell 17%.

Researchers estimated four visitors per vehicle to calculate attendance. Two parks, however, did see modest gains in visitors: Schabarum and Kenneth Hahn. The report’s authors also found significant drops at parks near large Latino communities. Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale saw an estimated 8,500 fewer vehicle entries in 2025, while Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, near South El Monte, saw 7,000 fewer.

“Our latest findings show how these effects extend to something as simple as families spending a day in nature,” said Nicholas Vargas, one of the report’s authors and a professor at UC Berkeley, in a prepared statement. “Angelenos are already dealing with the economic pressures of rising costs. Losing safe access to parks where they can relax, experience the joys of community, and get away from those stresses only makes things harder.

”Many people have described how the raids have impacted their daily lives. That disruption extends to everyday activities, from visiting public spaces to caring for their Federal immigration raids surged in the Los Angeles area in 2025, with particularly intense confrontations between federal agents and community protestors that summer. Before the raids, park use was relatively consistent, the report’s authors noted, with community members using the athletic facilities and gathering for family birthday parties.