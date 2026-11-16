Line of Fire Star Peter Krause Faces Unexpected Demotion in Secret Service Drama

Peter Krause stars as Mike Hollingsworth in Line of Fire. He faces a sudden demotion from protecting the President to guarding his own son in a new episode.

Actor Peter Krause is shifting his television focus from the firehouse to the White House in the new NBC series Line of Fire. In this drama, he assumes the role of Mike Hollingsworth, a seasoned Deputy Special Agent in Charge within the United States Secret Service. His primary mission involves protecting the President of the United States, played by Chris Chalk, and his family. This marks a significant career pivot for the actor, who previously spent over seven years on ABC portraying Captain Bobby Nash in the long-running series Chicago Fire. During that time, he navigated numerous high-stakes emergencies ranging from sinking cruise ships to bee-nados before his character met a tragic end in the Season 8 episode Lab Rats.

Mike Hollingsworth Leads Secret Service Unit

The character of Mike Hollingsworth serves as the patriarch of a complex and storied family of law enforcement officers. This clan includes members serving across various branches, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals, and the Department of Justice. While the job description suggests constant high-octane danger, the reality for Mike often involves adjusting to the specific needs of the Commander in Chief. This sometimes requires him to step away from dramatic rescue operations to perform more mundane tasks, such as babysitting. The narrative explores how years of experience protecting the public help him conquer individual career challenges while navigating the messy dynamics of his own family.

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Conspiracy Threatens Law Enforcement Family

Season 1 of Line of Fire centers on a sprawling conspiracy that threatens to dismantle the entire Hollingsworth family. This external threat forces the clan to put aside their personal differences and work together, even if it means bending their professional codes to catch a killer. The plot requires them to balance their individual roles within their respective law enforcement worlds with their shared family obligations. Mike must rely on his deep institutional knowledge and experience to guide his family through this perilous situation. The storyline highlights the tension between their duty to the public and their loyalty to one another as they face these unprecedented challenges.

Mike Hollingsworth Receives Director's Award

In the upcoming Episode 8, titled Besieged, Mike is initially in a positive state of mind regarding his recent professional achievements. He has successfully uncovered the truth behind a fake assassination attempt targeting former President Barnes, portrayed by Sam Waterston. This breakthrough has earned him recognition from his superiors, leading to him receiving a Director's Award. Additionally, his son and fellow agent, Micah, played by Tommy O'Brien, congratulates him on this honor. The family is also celebrating the fact that Mike is about to embark on his first flight on Air Force One in approximately five years, a milestone that seems to validate his hard work.

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President Kayana Removes Mike From Detail

The celebratory atmosphere is abruptly shattered when President Kayana arrives alongside a fellow agent who appears confused to see Mike present. The agent informs Mike that he has been immediately removed from the President of the United States detail. Instead of continuing his high-profile security work, he is assigned indefinitely to watch over his teenage son. This unexpected and sudden change of assignment comes as a complete shock to Mike, bursting his professional bubble. The demotion represents a significant plot twist that disrupts his career trajectory and personal life simultaneously.

Line of Fire Explores Loyalty and Consequences

This dramatic turn of events aligns with the broader themes of the Taylor Sheridan universe, which often explores brutal, complicated worlds built on power and survival. The narrative suggests that everyone has leverage, and the question is what kind that leverage represents for the Hollingsworths. Mike must now navigate a new set of challenges where his loyalty to his family may conflict with his duty to his agency. The series examines how characters respond when lines are crossed and what costs are associated with their choices. This episode sets the stage for further conflict as the family attempts to uncover the deeper conspiracy threatening them all.