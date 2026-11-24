Kat Cunning reveals shocking twists in Line of Fire, hopes for a Fire Country crossover, and discusses her role amid Tony Bennett's legacy.

Actor Kat Cunning emphasized that audiences should be nervous about the upcoming episodes of NBC's Line of Fire because the dramatic thriller keeps both the cast and viewers perpetually on edge. Speaking exclusively on Tuesday, November 17, at the Tony Bennett 100th Birthday Benefit in New York City, the 37-year-old star highlighted the intense unpredictability of the series. She warned that the narrative direction shifts in ways that often surprise even those directly involved in the production.

Cunning explained that she finds herself on the edge of her seat with every new script she reads for her role as Claire. The actress noted that the show is designed to deliver a major mystery in every single episode, with Claire frequently serving as the central figure solving the week's complex puzzle. This structure ensures that the audience never feels comfortable, mirroring the constant tension experienced by the characters themselves.

Also read James Marsden as Cyclops Delivers Iconic X-Men Line for First Time in Film History

The series centers on the family of law enforcement agents from various branches who become entangled in a deadly conspiracy. Cunning described her character Claire as a strong woman who is deeply emotional and often bratty. She revealed that Claire will face significant challenges regarding her romantic relationships and complex family dynamics as the show progresses beyond the current season.

Line of Fire debuted on Monday, September 21, introducing the audience to the family unit of Mike and Jane. The main cast includes Peter Krause as Mike and Hope Davis as Jane, alongside Tommy O'Brien and Taylor Bloom as Micah and Russ. Charlie Barnett plays Jack, Mike's son from a previous relationship. The show aims to deliver high-stakes mysteries while weaving a long-term narrative arc centered around the family's personal struggles.

Advertisement

With the first season not even halfway finished, Cunning is already planning for a potential second season and hoping for a crossover appearance in Fire Country. She expressed a strong desire to work alongside her real-life partner, Jules Latimer, joking that she would love to appear as a hot ranch girl in the show. She suggested that the two series should cross-pollinate their storylines to engage their respective fan bases and create exciting new viewing opportunities.

Cunning also discussed the possibility of working with her fiancée in other capacities, noting that they have not yet acted together professionally. She mentioned that they are already pitching ideas for such a collaboration and are manifesting a chance to work together. The actress stated that she thinks the world of Latimer as an actor and is eager to see their professional partnership develop on screen.

The event served to celebrate Tony Bennett's legacy, with plans for the Tony Bennett Institute for Arts Education to open at Third Street Music School. Cunning shared that Bennett's music, particularly the song The Way You Look Tonight, was instrumental in her development as a singer and an artist. She described herself as a deep alto and noted that jazz songs provide her entry point into style and swag without requiring heavy belting.

Both Cunning and Latimer highlighted the significance of portraying queer characters on network television in 2026. They expressed excitement about the visibility their roles provide and stated that they are actively tuning into each other's shows to support one another. The series continues to air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Advertisement

Cunning urged fans to keep watching as the character arcs deepen, affirming that the drama is not confined to single episodes. She stated that the plot builds toward larger revelations about the characters' lives and loyalties. The actress loves playing Claire because she gets to be someone who is on the case and solving things like the strong woman she is, while also having love surprise her.

A lot is coming for the family of agents as the season unfolds. Cunning emphasized that it is not a one-episode thing and that there is a long arc of what is going on with her family that is currently in the filming stage. She concluded that she is so excited to be learning about Claire every day and that the show continues to surprise us with its depth and emotional resonance.