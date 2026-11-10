Line of Fire: Peter Krause's Mike Hollingsworth Faces a Loyalty Crisis

In Line of Fire episode 7, Mike Hollingsworth learns former President Barnes knew about a staged assassination attempt, testing his loyalty.

Peter Krause is returning to NBC in Line of Fire, where he plays Secret Service agent Mike Hollingsworth. The episode that matters most so far is season 1, episode 7, titled 'Guest List', in which former President Thomas Barnes is revealed to have known about the conspiracy surrounding his staged assassination attempt. For viewers who followed Krause through eight seasons of 9-1-1 as captain Bobby Nash of the 118, the storyline shifts his familiar protector role into a far more personal conflict.

The revelation strikes at the core of Mike's professional identity. Mike has spent his career guarding others, and the discovery that the man he protected was connected to the plot raises serious questions about his judgment. The episode reframes his loyalty from a source of strength into a possible weakness.

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How Mike Hollingsworth's Loyalty to Barnes Took Shape

Mike's loyalty to former President Thomas Barnes, played by Sam Waterston, has been one of the defining traits of Line of Fire season 1. Even after leaving his position as Barnes's protector, Mike remains determined to uncover the truth about the assassination attempt that nearly killed the former president. He believes Barnes was an innocent victim of a larger conspiracy.

That belief is what makes the episode so damaging. Mike's investigation has been driven by his conviction that Barnes deserved his trust and protection. When 'Guest List' shows that Barnes was aware of the scheme, Mike's motivation is undermined at its foundation, and he must examine whether his dedication was misplaced all along.

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Why Loyalty Becomes a Liability for Mike

Line of Fire presents loyalty as a quality that can be dangerous when it stops a protector from questioning the people they serve. Mike's commitment to Barnes allowed the former president to exploit their relationship. A trait that defines Mike's career has become a potential liability.

This contrasts sharply with Bobby Nash on 9-1-1. Bobby faced guilt, difficult decisions, and personal sacrifice, but he never had to confront the possibility that someone he dedicated his life to protecting was deliberately using his trust. His conflicts usually centered on how far he would go for others, not on whether those people deserved his loyalty.

What the Barnes Revelation Means for Mike's Future

The consequences extend beyond the conspiracy itself. Mike must now reconsider how he approaches his responsibilities and whether the trust he places in powerful individuals is always justified. That reassessment will shape how he handles his investigation and his relationship with the people around him.

For Krause, the role builds on the protective instincts audiences associated with Bobby Nash while exploring a different kind of professional crisis. Both characters believe strongly in their duties, but Mike's relationship with Barnes introduces a moral complication that Bobby never experienced in the same way.