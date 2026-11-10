Line of Fire Episode 7 Preview: Mike Hollingsworth Targets Zenith Ball to Stop Assassin

Line of Fire episode 7 Guest List preview reveals Mike Hollingsworth tests a risky theory at the Zenith Ball while Clare and Nia combat a terrorist threat in high stakes action.

Peter Krause stars as FBI Special Agent Mike Hollingsworth in Line of Fire Season 1 Episode 7, titled Guest List, which brings intense pressure as he attempts to prove a risky theory about a recent assassination attempt. NBC's thriller series created by Josh Safran uses this high-profile social event as a critical testing ground for Mike's investigation into the attack on his life. The episode sets up a tense night filled with secrets and immediate danger for the Hollingsworth family. This installment is written by Saba Saghafi and Tiffany So, ensuring high stakes for the agents navigating the complex conspiracy.

Mike Hollingsworth attends the Zenith Ball to validate his theory regarding the targeted attack, marking a pivotal moment in the season. The character operates under significant pressure to uncover the truth behind the attempt, using the ball as a strategic location to monitor potential threats. The narrative highlights how the family bridges personal differences to tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. This specific investigation drives the tension of the episode as Mike risks his safety to protect his standing and his family.

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Clare Hollingsworth and Nia Wallace join forces in a coordinated effort to stop a dangerous terrorist group operating within the story. Kat Cunning portrays Clare Hollingsworth while Antoinette Crowe-Legacy plays Nia Wallace, with their alliance underscoring the episode focus on protecting civilians and politicians from organized violence. Laith Khalifeh appears as Raul Amara alongside Clare in scenes that depict the growing stakes of their mission. Their collaboration represents a critical component of the plot as they work to neutralize the threat before further violence occurs.

The ensemble cast delivers strong performances as the family navigates moral complexities and professional boundaries. Campbell Scott appears as Terry Cross and Zoë Winters plays Emily Shaw, interacting with Mike and Jane to deepen the family dynamic. Tommy O'Brien plays Mike Jr. Micah Hollingsworth while Taylor Bloom portrays Russ Hollingsworth, adding layers to the family drama. McKenna Ralston is featured as Natasha, and Keith Nobbs appears as Daryl, with these interactions revealing the sacrifices required to protect one another.

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The backstory involves a case that escalates from seemingly straightforward to a deadly conspiracy requiring expert intervention. The family must use their lifetime of experience protecting civilians and politicians to bring the killer to justice, even if it means betraying their sworn code. This mission explores the theme of protecting loved ones at great personal cost, suggesting the stakes are higher than ever for the Hollingsworths. The visual records of the episode show these characters in various combinations, emphasizing their interconnected roles and the danger they face.

Visual documentation of the episode features key moments with Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth alongside Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth. Additional photos capture Chris Chalk as President Kayana, highlighting the political scope of the threat. The atmosphere at the ball reflects the underlying secrets that permeate the storyline, creating a backdrop of suspense. The episode is expected to resolve some immediate tensions while setting up new challenges for the series and its agents.

The narrative arc continues to explore how law enforcement agents must cross professional boundaries to protect their family. The visual records emphasize the diverse skills of the agents involved in the case, from field operations to high-level conspiracy tracking. The alliance between Clare and Nia highlights the importance of teamwork in neutralizing violent threats. The episode promises to deliver a gripping installment as the family faces the consequences of their dangerous work.