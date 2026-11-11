Line of Duty Creator Jed Mercurio Emerges as Leading Candidate for Doctor Who

Jed Mercurio's Hat Trick Mercurio is the front‑runner to helm Doctor Who after Disney's fall, sparking hope among fans. The BBC remains open to new proposals as the future of the long‑running series hangs in balance.

After the Disney acquisition collapse and the departure of returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, Doctor Who is currently in a state of uncertainty. Fan optimism has been rekindled by recent reports that Jed Mercurio, creator of Line of Duty, is the front‑runner to take over the series through his production company, Hat Trick Mercurio.

How the Decision Process Works

The BBC is conducting a competitive tender to decide who will write and produce the next Doctor Who season. The timeline is still undefined, but former showrunner Davies indicated that a decision could be announced in the near future, hinting that a brand new Doctor and companion would begin production before the summer of next year.

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The tender process invites all interested producers to submit proposals. The BBC will review each submission and present the preferred choice to the board. This procedure has been used for other high‑profile BBC projects and aims to ensure transparency and competitive pricing.

Stakeholder Reactions and Concerns

While many fans celebrate Jed Mercurio's potential leadership, former Time Lord Peter Capaldi has expressed caution. Capaldi warned that the series could only be led by a "small group of professionals" who truly grasp Doctor Who's legacy, and he criticised BBC executives he felt "don't really understand it," fearing they might jeopardise the show's identity.

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Conversely, Davies remains hopeful, claiming that the upcoming decision will "start to see production with a brand-new Doctor, a brand-new companion, summer next year." The BBC's open‑to‑competition stance reflects its desire to select a creative partner that will revitalize the franchise while respecting its rich history.

What Fans Can Expect Next

In the interim, the Doctor Who community is buoyed by the return of the Sherlock‑style Victorian crime‑solvers, The Paternoster Gang. Big Finish has confirmed the release of the feature‑length audio drama titled "The Paternoster Gang: The Misplaced World," which spans two hours and features Neve McIntosh and Dan Starkey in the roles of Madame Vastra and Strax.

The story can be pre‑ordered exclusively through the Big Finish website. This release provides fans with fresh content while the production of a new season remains undisclosed. Expectations are that the next Doctor will be announced once the BBC completes the tender evaluation, possibly by summer of 2025.

Overall, the future of Doctor Who hinges on the BBC's tender results. Jed Mercurio's strong candidacy injects hope, but industry critics and former actors remind viewers that the series' legacy must remain intact. Fans will be watching closely as the BBC announces a decision, while enjoying new audio adventures in the meantime.