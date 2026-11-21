Adam Oyebanji's Line of Descent delivers a gripping mystery aboard the Archimedes space ship. This sci-fi thriller combines murder investigation with high-stakes survival in deep space.

Adam Oyebanji's Line of Descent launches readers into a claustrophobic and tense narrative set aboard the Archimedes, a generation ship currently ninety-three years into its journey. The story begins when Junior Officer Yoshi Graham goes missing after leaving a bar, only to reappear in his quarters the following day claiming he was kidnapped. Security Officer Faisal Vasconcelos initially suspects simple intoxication, a convenient explanation that allows him to close the file quickly without further complication.

Murder Investigation on Generation Ship Archimides

The plot thickens when crew members discover a human body inside one of the ship's artificial wombs, or gestation tanks. This discovery immediately raises the stakes for Faisal, who has a personal connection to these facilities because he was born in one of them. The presence of the corpse transforms what could have been a dismissed drunken disappearance into a serious homicide investigation that requires Faisal to look deeper into the ship's social and political dynamics.

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Factional Conflict Over Return Mission

The Archimedes is facing an existential crisis as it approaches the halfway mark of its century-long voyage toward Tau Ceti. The vessel has suffered significant structural damage and its supply levels are critically low, prompting a growing number of passengers to demand an immediate U-turn. They wish to return to Earth, despite the fact that no transmissions have been answered by their home planet in decades. This desperate desire to turn back creates a volatile environment that threatens to tear the ship's crew apart.

Political Tensions and Suspect Motives

Yoshi Graham serves in the Life Sciences department and is rumored to sympathize with the faction pushing for a return to Earth. His disappearance is no longer just a missing person case but a potential political assassination disguised as a kidnapping. Faisal must determine if Yoshi was taken by those who want to silence his dissent, or if his absence is a tactic to discredit him after a more sinister crime has occurred within the ship's sterile, controlled environment.

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Struggle for Command Authority

As Faisal investigates the murder in the gestation tanks, he simultaneously navigates a power struggle among senior officers who are fighting for command of the vessel. This jurisdictional conflict complicates the murder inquiry, as those in charge may be more interested in maintaining control than solving the crime. The ship effectively functions as a city in deep space, where the killer is presumed to still be living among the population.

Publication Details and Series Context

Adam Oyebanji's Line of Descent is now available from DAW Books in both hardcover and ebook formats. The three hundred sixty-eight-page sci-fi thriller arrived in stores on November 17, following the success of Oyebanji's previous novel, Esperance. The narrative offers a compelling blend of detective fiction and space opera, appealing to fans of complex world-building and moral ambiguity in isolated settings.