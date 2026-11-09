Lindsey Vonn Wears Sequined Gucci Gown and Horsebit Heels at LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn wore a sequined Gucci dress with black horsebit heels at the 2026 LACMA Gala on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

made a red carpet appearance this Saturday night while attending Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala. The athlete was dressed head-to-toe inVonn’s dress was certainly noticeable, embellished with large, round sequins that glittered dramatically under the LACMA lights.

The dress was a deep shade of royal purple and featured a single long sleeve on one side and an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder cut on the other with a dramatic thigh-high slit running up Vonn’s right leg. Vonn’s gown was an excellent match for her equally eye-catching heels.brand, the horsebit heels are known for their sharply pointed toe, stiletto heel, and eponymous golden hardware running across the vamp.

Also read Alex Consani Is Twisted Up in Gucci at the LACMA Gala

Vonn opted for a black pair of the shoes, which went well with the dress’s violet shade. Like many stars in attendance that night, Vonn has been a longtime attendee of LACMA’s Art+Film Gala. The Olympic skier is also a well-known fan of the Gucci brand, often sporting their attire while out and about. Earlier this year, she wore another one-sleeved sequined Gucci number while presenting at the.

Advertisement

She opted for a floor-length dress with a high neckline and fabric so thoroughly covered in silver sequins it created a nearly metallic effect. The dress was cinched at the waist with a slight fold to create some texture in an otherwise uniform look. Lindsey Vonn at The 2026 ESPYS held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Square on July 15, 2026 in New York, New York.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform.