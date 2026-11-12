Lindsey Vonn Undergoes Ninth Surgery, Removes Hardware Ahead of ACL Reconstruction

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn reveals the removal of plates and screws from her left leg following a ninth surgery, clearing the way for ACL reconstruction after her Winter Olympics crash.

Olympic alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has successfully undergone her ninth surgical procedure on her left leg, removing all internal hardware to prepare for a new anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. The former World Cup champion shared photos of the extracted metal plates and screws in a bag, confirming the procedure went well during her continued recovery from a catastrophic crash at the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina this past February.

Surgery Details And Hardware Removal

Vonn, who initially came out of retirement to compete despite a torn left ACL suffered in a prior crash, underwent surgery earlier this week to extract the plates and screws that had been holding her shattered leg together. The skier posted images on Instagram showing the bag of removed hardware alongside her heavily bandaged leg, captioning the update with a clear statement that she had removed the metal to make room for the next phase of her healing process. She explicitly noted that the removal of this hardware was a necessary prerequisite to implanting a new ACL, as the existing plates had previously prevented the insertion of the ligament graft.

Also read Lindsey Vonn Has Ninth Surgery to Remove Hardware and Repair ACL After 2026 Olympic Crash

The Olympic legend explained that she waited nine months for her bones to fully heal after the initial trauma before proceeding with this specific operation. By clearing out the old hardware, surgeons have created the necessary space to implant a new ACL, a step that Vonn described as critical for her long-term structural stability. She admitted to feeling nervous about the day of the surgery but noted that performing the procedure beforehand allowed her to remain focused and rested during the actual operation.

Recovery Timeline And Future Outlook

Following the hardware extraction, Vonn faces a new recovery period estimated at six to nine months for the ACL to heal properly. She emphasized that the screw holes in her bones also require adequate time to close and strengthen, adding another layer of complexity to her rehabilitation timeline. While the surgery itself was successful, the skier did not disclose any specific plans regarding a return to high-level competitive skiing, leaving the future of her athletic career open to interpretation.

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The crash that necessitated this extensive series of surgeries occurred just 13 seconds into her downhill run at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The incident was so severe that it nearly required amputation, resulting in a shattered left leg that has now required eight previous operations prior to this ninth procedure. The severity of the injury has defined her recovery journey for the past several months, marking a stark contrast to the dominant performances she delivered throughout her previous championship seasons.

Personal Life And Public Balance

Amidst the intense medical focus on her leg, Vonn has also been navigating her personal life, having confirmed her relationship with fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet in September following a whirlwind romance. The couple was publicly spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix and spending time in New York City, leading to widespread media coverage of their dating life. Vonn addressed her approach to sharing personal details at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, stating she is trying to strike a balance between openness and privacy regarding her romance.

Speaking to People magazine, Vonn described Bailet as an amazing boyfriend who is awesome and has contributed significantly to her happiness during this challenging recovery period. She confirmed that she wanted to share the news of their relationship with the public but indicated she would not overshare further details moving forward. This stance marks a shift from her past behavior, where she admitted to a mix of keeping things private and potentially oversharing her personal experiences.

Impact On Sports And Media Presence

The extensive nature of Vonn's medical journey has drawn significant attention from the sports community and her global fanbase, who have followed her Instagram updates closely. Her transparency about the ninth surgery and the specific mechanical details of hardware removal highlights the physical toll of elite alpine skiing. The successful completion of this procedure removes a major obstacle in her path toward potential future activities, whether competitive or otherwise.

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As Vonn moves into the six-to-nine-month healing phase for her new ACL, the focus shifts entirely to physical rehabilitation and bone healing. The extraction of the plates and screws serves as a pivotal moment in her long road to recovery, symbolizing the end of one difficult chapter and the beginning of another focused on structural repair. Her ability to maintain a positive outlook while managing such extensive medical procedures continues to resonate with fans and colleagues in the skiing world alike.