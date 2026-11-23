Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn undergoes her ninth leg surgery in Italy, removing metal hardware to prepare for ACL reconstruction following Olympic crashes.

Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has successfully completed her ninth surgical procedure on her left leg, marking a critical milestone in her long rehabilitation journey. The forty-two-year-old athlete posted images from November 11 showing the metal plates and screws removed during the operation, signaling the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in her recovery process.

Vonn documented her first trip out of her home since the surgery by sharing a personal update on social media, noting that she took her scooter to handle Christmas shopping alongside her son Chance. The post highlighted her resilient spirit as she navigated daily life while still carrying the physical remnants of her extensive medical history.

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Surgical Details and Timeline

The intricate procedure, which Vonn described as taking over five hours, focused on extracting the hardware from her leg and replacing her anterior cruciate ligament. She confirmed her discharge from the hospital on November 12, expressing profound gratitude for being on the final road to a full recovery after months of intense medical interventions.

Before the operation, the skier admitted to feeling nervous and anxious but remained excited to put the traumatic chapter behind her. She acknowledged that while this is her ninth surgery, she is praying it is her last, noting that outcomes can change during the procedure and promising updates once she begins her post-operative recovery phase.

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Origin of the Injuries

The need for this extensive medical intervention stems from two devastating crashes that occurred earlier in the year. Vonn first completely ruptured her ACL during the final race of the World Cup season in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in January. Despite the severe injury, she competed in the Winter Olympics days later.

During the women's downhill final on February 8 at the Winter Olympics, she suffered a compound fracture and a tibial plateau fracture in a separate crash. These injuries required immediate and ongoing medical attention, leading to her current layup in Italy while she undergoes the final stages of her rehabilitation.

Future Recovery Outlook

Vonn maintains a positive outlook despite facing a long road ahead, thanking supporters who have sent flowers, letters, and sharks in the past. She outlined a recovery timeline that expects the ACL surgery to occur in the winter, followed by another nine months until she achieves full health.

The athlete stated she cannot look beyond the immediate nine-month recovery window, acknowledging uncertainty about her future but expressing deep appreciation for her current state. She credited her doctors, physical therapists, nurses, and medical staff for placing her in the best hands possible during these last nine months of treatment.