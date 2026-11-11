Lindsey Vonn Recovers From Olympic Surgery Ahead of Upcoming Tournaments

Lindsey Vonn announces her ninth surgery following a 2026 Olympic crash, confirms rapid recovery and expresses gratitude to medical staff while sport fans await her return.

Lindsey Vonn, the former world champion skier, opened her Instagram on November 10 to share the latest update on her health after the devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She confirmed that the recent surgery was her ninth, and that she hopes it will be the last.

Health Update After Olympic Crash

Vonn suffered a compound fracture and a tibial plateau fracture in her left leg when she fell during the Olympic downhill event in February 2026. The accident left her with compartment syndrome and required multiple operations to save the leg.

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She thanked her doctors, physical therapists, nurses and the entire medical team for their care. She added, "I've been nervous and anxious about it, but at the same time excited to finally put this behind me."

Recovery Timeline and Future Expectations

In her post, Vonn said she would likely need another surgery in November, and that the full recovery could take another nine months. She pledged to keep fans updated, writing, "I will keep you posted on my progress when I am out of surgery and recovering."

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Vonn noted that she was still in the best hands and highlighted the remarkable support from friends, family, and the public. She used the phrase, "Today is another great day," echoing her mother's encouragement.

Community Response and Support from Fans

The skier's post sparked an overwhelming wave of messages from fans and fellow athletes. Many praised her resilience and determination, while others shared personal stories of overcoming injury and hardship.

Her therapist and team images were shared on her feed, showing her gradually walking with a prosthetic and stepping onto the training snow again. These images have become a rallying point for supporters rallying around the skier's dedication.

What Comes Next for Lindsey Vonn?

Vonn's next steps will involve a scheduled surgery in November that will aim to solidify the stability of her leg. After that, she aims to spend the rest of the winter months committed to rehabilitative procedures and training in the hopes of gearing up for the next season of World Cup competition.

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While the exact timeline isn't finalized, she said, "It's going to be a long road, but I will not let it stop me from continuing to work on my skiing and my passion."

Fans remain hopeful that Lindsey Vonn will return to competitive skiing once her recovery concludes, and her social media presence has only strengthened her resolve to bounce back stronger than before.