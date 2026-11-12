Lindsey Vonn Recovers From 2026 Winter Olympics Crash With Multiple Surgeries

Olympian Lindsey Vonn details her extensive recovery from a February 2026 crash in Italy, including four surgeries and a bone infection, as she prepares for ACL reconstruction.

Lindsey Vonn spent months recovering from a severe injury sustained during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The legendary skier crashed 13 seconds into her women's downhill run on February 8, 2026, resulting in a complex fracture of her left tibia and nearly losing her leg. The incident, which occurred after she had already torn her ACL nine days earlier in a World Cup race in Switzerland, required immediate airlift evacuation and a cascade of surgical interventions.

The Mechanism Of The Downhill Crash

Vonn suffered a devastating injury that ended her return from a six-year retirement prematurely. She later explained on Instagram that she was five inches too tight on her line when her right arm hooked inside of the gate, causing the accident. She emphasized that her previous ACL tear and other past injuries had nothing to do with the crash itself. Instead, the mechanical error on the course led directly to the fracture, forcing her to be airlifted off the course.

Also read Lindsey Vonn Has Ninth Surgery to Remove Hardware and Repair ACL After 2026 Olympic Crash

She was transported to Ca' Foncello hospital in Italy for her initial orthopedic operation. The injury was severe enough to require multiple surgeries to stabilize the bone and prevent further damage. This initial phase of treatment in Italy was critical in managing the immediate trauma before she could be flown home for the next stage of her medical care.

Surgical Interventions And Medical Team

Vonn underwent four surgeries in Italy before being flown back to the United States on February 17, 2026. Upon her return, she faced several more operations to address complications from the initial trauma. Days after returning home, she posted an X-ray of her leg reinforced with plates and screws, captioning the image to show the extent of the hardware required to save her limb. She credited a Colorado orthopedic specialist with preventing an amputation.

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The specialist performed a fasciotomy to save her leg from being amputated. Vonn described this procedure as cutting open both sides of her leg to let it breathe, which was essential to stopping the spread of infection. She noted that this life-saving step allowed her to avoid having her leg removed. The surgery went well, and she shared images of the metal plates and screws that were eventually removed during subsequent procedures.

Physical Rehabilitation And Mental Hurdles

Her recovery process was grueling and highly structured. Vonn described a six-days-a-week schedule that included rehab at home from 9 to 11 a.m. and about two hours in a hyperbaric chamber with decompression and workouts from roughly 5 to 6:30 p.m. Scar tissue from the pins stabilizing her bone made bending the leg especially painful. This physical pain was compounded by the slow progress of her healing.

Vonn transitioned from a wheelchair to crutches and a walker, able to put only 30 percent of her weight on the leg at one point. She admitted that the slow progress became mentally challenging as well. Six weeks after the crash, she shared a clip of herself doing pull-ups, marking a significant milestone. She recalled getting very emotional the day she walked on her own after being in a wheelchair for so long.

Future Surgery And Career Outlook

Currently, Vonn is focused on rebuilding her strength before addressing her ligament damage. She stated that once she gets her ACL, she will have another long road ahead of her. Her goal is to have the ACL surgery in November or sometime in the winter. She knows it will be another nine months until she is fully recovered from that procedure, so she cannot look beyond that timeline.

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Vonn shared via Instagram one day before her surgery was scheduled that the time had finally come. She expressed nervousness and anxiety but also excitement to hopefully put this behind her. She acknowledged that there are still things that could change in surgery, so she will provide updates on her progress after she is out of surgery and recovering. For now, she feels great and is very thankful for her progress and the medical team that saved her leg.