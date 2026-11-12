Lindsey Vonn Completes ACL Surgery and Leg Revision After Olympic Injury

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn shares updates after successful ACL reconstruction surgery, thanking medical staff and supporters during her recovery from the November 11 procedure.

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn has returned home following a complex surgical procedure on Wednesday, November 11, to reconstruct her anterior cruciate ligament and remove hardware from her left leg. The 9th surgery for the American skier marked a pivotal moment in her rehabilitation journey, which began with severe injuries sustained at the Paris Olympics and earlier in the World Cup season.

The former alpine skiing star took to social media on Thursday, November 12, to confirm that she was back at home and expressing gratitude for the medical team that performed the operation. Vonn shared that the procedure involved removing all plates and screws from her leg before successfully replacing the damaged ACL, setting the stage for the final phase of her road to a full recovery.

Also read From Wedding Dance to Life‑Changing Injury: A Young Athlete's Battle with an ACL Tear

Details of the Surgical Procedure

The surgical intervention was extensive, requiring more than five hours to complete the removal of the metallic hardware that had been implanted in Vonn's leg. The Olympian posted a photo from the operating room on Wednesday, November 11, which displayed a massive scar running down her left leg while doctors performed the intricate work. She also later shared an image of a bag containing the removed plates and screws, providing a tangible look at the physical toll of her injuries.

Vonn candidly admitted that she felt trepidation leading up to the operation, noting that the date had been looming on her calendar for some time. Despite her nervousness and anxiety about the outcome, she expressed excitement about finally putting the chronic pain behind her. The skier confirmed that she was in the best hands possible, thanking the doctors, physical therapists, nurses, and medical staff for their expertise during the critical phase of her treatment.

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Context of Olympic and Winter Injuries

The need for this reconstruction stems from a series of devastating leg injuries that plagued Vonn during the 2024 season. She initially suffered a compound fracture and tibial plateau fracture in her left leg after crashing at the Paris Olympics in February. This occurred just one week after she tore her ACL in a crash during the final race of the World Cup season in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Before going under the knife, Vonn wrote on Tuesday, November 10, that she was praying this would be her last surgery. She acknowledged that unforeseen issues could arise during the operation, which is why she stated they would have to wait and see how it went. She thanked her followers for the love and encouragement received over the last nine months, quoting her mother who said, "Today is another great day!"

Personal Reflections and Future Plans

Regarding her future in the sport, Vonn indicated that she still harbors a desire to ski at high speeds. In a story published on Friday, November 6, she stated that she does not think there will be a time when she does not want to go fast. However, she was uncertain whether she would continue competitive skiing or focus on recreational activities after the surgery.

The skier emphasized her wish to get through the recovery process and assess her physical and mental readiness. She acknowledged that the decision to keep skiing competitively would depend on how her body responds to the rehabilitation. Vonn also took a moment to thank her loved ones and the U.S. Ski Team for helping her through this difficult period, highlighting the support system that has been crucial to her resilience.

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Notable News and Updates from November 11

On the same day as Vonn's surgery, broadcasting legend Dan Hicks, who spent 34 years at NBC Sports, passed away at the age of 64. His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced that he died from an acute illness. Hicks was remembered as a devoted husband of over 30 years, a loving father to three daughters, and a cherished friend.

In other sports news, former University of South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia shared a hopeful update regarding his battle with stage IV cancer. On Wednesday, November 11, Garcia wrote via Instagram that he received solid news that he was completely cancer free. He stated that everything was taken out with negative margins, expressing deep gratitude for the support during his treatment.

Vonn's journey highlights the physical demands placed on elite athletes and the rigorous medical interventions required to restore function. As she begins her final road to recovery, the skiing community and her fans continue to follow her progress closely. The successful removal of the hardware and reconstruction of the ACL marks a significant milestone in her long rehabilitation process.