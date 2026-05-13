Lindsay Lohan's Glowing Youthful Appearance Sparks Speculation of Cosmetic Surgery

Lindsay Lohan's Tuesday appearance at Tuesday's 2026 Disney Upfront has sent her fans into a frenzy over her youthful looks. The 39-year-old actress reignited speculation that she's had cosmetic surgery with her glowing, seemingly ageless visage. She hit the red carpet in New York City wearing a strapless, embroidered, ivory and black Ashi Studio F/W 2025 Couture dress. And social media users immediately took to Reddit to unpack the details of the Mean Girls star's appearance, comparing her to fellow A-listers.

Lindsay Lohan 's Tuesday appearance at Tuesday's 2026 Disney Upfront has sent her fans into a frenzy over her youthful looks. The 39-year-old actress, who was recently spotted filming, reignited speculation that she's had cosmetic surgery with her glowing, seemingly ageless visage.

She hit the red carpet in New York City wearing a strapless, embroidered, ivory and black Ashi Studio F/W 2025 Couture dress. And social media users immediately took to Reddit to unpack the details of the Mean Girls star's appearance, comparing her to fellow A-listers.

'Thought this was Julia Roberts. Unrecognizable,' one person wrote on the site. Another person accused the former child star of looking 'nothing' like herself, just 'like Mandy Moore.

' Lindsay Lohan's Tuesday appearance at Tuesday's 2026 Disney Upfront has sent her fans into a frenzy over her youthful looks The 39-year-old actress reignited speculation that she's had cosmetic surgery with her glowing, seemingly ageless visage. Amid the chatter over her face, the Freaky Friday star took to Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to United Arab Emirates-based celebrity dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian. Lohan has been living in Dubai since 2014.

Sharing a smiling selfie with Dr. Lukian, she wrote that she is 'away from Dubai,' adding, 'My skin can definitely tell.

' She tagged her go-to skincare professional and gushed, 'Can't wait to be back. ' Lukian has a pinned Instagram photo with Lohan from December 2024 with the caption, 'Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship. ' Several fans said that Lohan looked more like Oscar-winner Julia Roberts than herself. Why do you think so many celebrities feel pressure to drastically change their appearance? What's your view





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lindsay Lohan Cosmetic Surgery Youthful Appearance Reddit Instagram Stories Dr. Radmila Lukian Dubai Skincare Botox Juice Carrot Ginger Lemon Olive Oil Apple Green Tea Pickled Beets Morning Routine Ice-Cold Water Splashes Chia Seeds Daily Eye Patches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jack O’Connell’s New Sci-Fi Character Revealed In A Quiet Place 3 Set PhotosJack O'Connell smiling with glowing red eyes in Sinners

Read more »

How to keep your skin glowing in Utah's dry climateCorrective Skin is helping people achieve healthier, glowing skin with products designed to nourish and protect at every age.Skincare expert Kelly Brown says Ut

Read more »

Lindsay Hubbard fully believes West Wilson, Jennifer Fessler hookup rumorsLindsay Hubbard stopped by the Page Six studio to chat with our 'Virtual Reali-Tea' co-host, Danny Murphy, about the rumors swirling around West Wilson and 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' friend of Jennifer Fessler.

Read more »

Lindsay Lohan's Glowing Youthful Appearance Sparks Speculation of Cosmetic SurgeryLindsay Lohan's Tuesday appearance at Tuesday's 2026 Disney Upfront has sent her fans into a frenzy over her youthful looks. The 39-year-old actress reignited speculation that she's had cosmetic surgery with her glowing, seemingly ageless visage. She hit the red carpet in New York City wearing a strapless, embroidered, ivory and black Ashi Studio F/W 2025 Couture dress. And social media users immediately took to Reddit to unpack the details of the Mean Girls star's appearance, comparing her to fellow A-listers.

Read more »