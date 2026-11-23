Lindsay Lohan reveals her dream roles in a potential Parent Trap sequel, shares family holiday plans, and partners with Marshalls for new gift guides.

Lindsay Lohan is looking to celebrate the holiday season by potentially returning to one of her most iconic roles. The actress revealed that she would love to star in a sequel to the 1998 film The Parent Trap, envisioning a story that combines the best elements of both original settings.

Lohan, who is 40 years old, explained her ideal scenario to the publication. She expressed that having the best of both worlds would be perfect for a new chapter. Her concept involves the characters Hallie and Annie spending time in London surrounded by festive Christmas lights. At the same time, they would also be featured in a beautiful vineyard setting in Napa. This dual-location approach mirrors the original film's structure. In that movie, the twin sisters grew up with their separated parents in different places. One lived in Napa Valley in California while the other resided in London.

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Sequel Concept and Production Details

The original 1998 remake followed the twin girls as they met at a summer sleepaway camp. They then executed a plan to switch places. Their goal was to bring their parents back together. The film was directed by Nancy Meyers. Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson played the respective parents in the story. Lohan reflected on working with Meyers again. She noted that it felt lucky to work with a director who already knew her well. The two have collaborated on many films together over the years.

Lohan mentioned that their work ethic remains strong. She stated that they get things done quickly and effectively now. This experience comes at a different stage in her life compared to when she first starred in the film. The dynamic between the director and the lead actress has matured. This allows for a more streamlined production process. The familiarity between them creates a comfortable environment on set.

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Filming in Toronto and Family Presence

Lohan recently filmed in Toronto for a new project. She described the experience as nostalgic because she had been there alone in the past. This time, she brought her family along for the trip. She found it exciting to share the location with her loved ones. Her son, Luai Al-Hebshi, enjoyed the visit. They celebrated Halloween together during the production. Lohan noted that it was cute to see her son experience the holiday.

The presence of her family adds a new layer to her professional life. It contrasts with her earlier career when she worked without her child nearby. This shift represents a significant personal and professional milestone. Lohan has spoken about the importance of balancing her career with motherhood. Bringing Luai along allows her to share her professional world with him. It also provides him with exposure to different environments and cultures.

Marking the 26th Anniversary of Disney Classic

Lohan shared her appreciation for the original 1998 family comedy recently. The film marked its 26th anniversary. She celebrated the milestone via social media on Tuesday, July 30. The post featured an image from the movie. The original movie was a remake of Disney's own 1961 classic. That earlier film starred Hayley Mills. The 1998 version made a lasting mark on legions of moviegoers.

Lohan's leading little lady status from her youth remains a significant part of her legacy. The film remains a beloved staple for many families. Lohan's continued connection to the role shows its enduring appeal. Fans have long hoped for a reunion of the iconic characters. Her recent comments have fueled speculation about a potential sequel. The nostalgia surrounding the film continues to grow with each passing year.

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Holiday Traditions with Her Son

Lohan is now embracing family holiday traditions with her son. She stated that traditions are officially kicking off now. This is because Luai now has a better understanding of the holiday spirit. He is more aware of Santa and reindeer. This awareness makes the holidays more special for the family. Lohan enjoys reading Christmas books with her son. They look forward to wrapping presents together. She considers this part of the process very fun.

Seeing her son's face on Christmas morning is a highlight for Lohan. She anticipates the joy he will feel when opening gifts. This moment represents the core of holiday magic for parents. Lohan has mentioned that she loves giving gifts. She believes that making gifting easier is a blessing. This sentiment led her to partner with Marshalls for a new campaign.

Marshalls Partnership and Gift Guides

Lohan partnered with Marshalls to create holiday gift guides. She worked with other influential personalities and creators. The guides cater to different types of people in shoppers' lives. Categories include wellness, reality TV, and travel. Lohan loves thoughtful holiday campaigns. She wants to help people find the right gifts for their loved ones.

She noted that it can be stressful to figure out what to buy. Her goal is to eliminate that uncertainty. Lohan told reporters that she loves making gifting easier in one space. She believes this convenience is a blessing for consumers. The partnership highlights her interest in lifestyle and family topics. It also connects her with a broader audience interested in holiday shopping. Lohan's involvement brings star power and personal endorsement to the brand. This collaboration aims to simplify the holiday shopping experience for families.