Lindsay Hubbard Teases New Reality Project and Addresses Summer House Scandal Amid Cast Romance Revelations

Lindsay Hubbard hints at a new reality‑TV shoot starting soon, defends her comments about Amanda Batula, and discusses the fallout from West Wilson and Amanda Batula's disclosed romance. The upcoming spinoff will blend fresh and archival footage, featuring a cameo by country star Dustin Lynch.

Lindsay Hubbard , 39, let slip at the fourth annual Pool Situation: Nashville CMA party that production on a new reality‑television project may be about to begin.

She told attendees that filming could start in roughly a month, suggesting that the network is moving quickly after the recent turmoil surrounding the cast of Bravo's Summer House. Hubbard emphasized the solidarity of longtime participants, saying, "We OGs tend to band together when someone threatens our house," and hinted that she has no intention of stepping back from the show's upcoming summer retreat in the Hamptons.

The actress‑turned‑reality star also addressed a fan's criticism of her comments about fellow cast member Amanda Batula during the NBC Upfronts. Hubbard clarified that she can simultaneously support teammate Ciara while still engaging in a conversation about Batula, noting, "Two things can be true at once: I am unequivocally team Ciara and I can also have a chat.

" The exchange highlighted the delicate balance the cast must maintain between personal alliances and public perception as the series heads into its tenth season reunion. The reunion, which aired in late May, featured heated questioning of West Wilson, 31, and Amanda Batula, 34, about the romance they confirmed in March. Both admitted they had previously concealed the true nature of their relationship, especially concerning their ex‑partners, a revelation that sparked a fresh wave of speculation among fans.

In response to the scandal, producers announced a spinoff that will integrate newly captured footage with archival material from six to eight months prior. Hubbard described the challenge, saying, "It's just one of those things that you have to mix what we filmed from six, seven, eight months ago with the present time, and the scandal that's going on, then somehow figure it out between two different shows.

" The upcoming spinoff promises additional insight into the evolving dynamics among the cast, including an unexpected appearance by country singer Dustin Lynch, 41. Lynch, who is currently touring and performing hits such as "Hell of a Night" and "Party Mode," joined Hubbard for a few behind‑the‑scenes segments. He admitted feeling nervous about stepping onto reality TV, noting, "It's not my thing, you know. That would be like, 'Hey, Lindsay, come out and play a show tonight.

'" Despite his reservations, Lynch was praised by Hubbard as a "natural on reality television," adding another layer of intrigue to the forthcoming episodes. The combination of new footage, candid confessions, and celebrity cameos is set to reshape the narrative of Summer House Season 10, offering fans a deeper look at the personal and interpersonal challenges that define the series





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