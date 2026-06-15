Lindsay Hubbard eviscerates ‘trash’ West Wilson hoping for Knicks loss to distract ‘Summer House’ fans

Wilson proclaimed he would be “the happiest person in the motherf—king world” if the Knicks lost Game 5.

Lindsay Hubbard slammed “trash” West Wilson after he hoped the New York Knicks would lose Saturday night to distract from the “ West Wilson : you are trash.

Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that iiiii brought YOU on, you should move immediately,” sheLindsay Hubbard slammed “trash” West Wilson after he hoped the Knicks would lose Saturday night to distract from the upcoming “Summer House” bonus episode.

“West Wilson: you are trash. Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that iiiii brought YOU on, you should move immediately,” Hubbard wrote via Threads Sunday.

“I haven’t seen Tuesday’s Aftermath episode, but i feel it in my bones it is GOOD GOOD. ” Her scathing comments come after Wilson hoped the Knicks would lose to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday so that Game 6 would take place on Tuesday — at the same time as the bonus episode airs.

“If the Spurs win Saturday and they go back to MSG and they play game 6, it will be Tuesday night the same time they air this f—king, goddamn bonus episode,” Wilson“Give me f—king Knicks in 6 at the same time as this s—t on TV. I will be the happiest person in the motherf—king world. ”Wilson expressed his wish for the Knicks to lose Game 5 during Friday’s episode of his “Show Me Something” podcast.

“I swear to God, give me the Spurs Saturday and the Knicks on f—king Tuesday night, and we will pop champagne on this f—king podcast Wednesday. ”The Missouri native continued, “I swear to God, give me the Spurs Saturday and the Knicks on f—king Tuesday night, and we will pop champagne on this f—king podcast Wednesday.

”, Bravo surprised fans with a bonus episode that focuses on the fallout from Wilson and Amanda Batula’s secret romance in the weeks after filming the reunion wrapped. However, the Knicks won the NBA championship Saturday, and so “Summer House: The Aftermath” will air on Tuesday with no conflicts.

They had kept their “connection” hidden from their entire “Summer House” crew, including Batula’s estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, and Batula’s former bestie Ciara Miller, who“Summer House: The Aftermath” premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Lindsay Hubbard slammed"trash" West Wilson after he hoped the Knicks would lose Saturday night to distract from the upcoming"Summer House" bonus episode.

"West Wilson: you are trash. Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that iiiii brought YOU on, you should move immediately," Hubbard wrote via Threads Sunday. Wilson expressed his wish for the Knicks to lose Game 5 during Friday's episode of his"Show Me Something" podcast.

“I swear to God, give me the Spurs Saturday and the Knicks on f—king Tuesday night, and we will pop champagne on this f—king podcast Wednesday. ”However, the Knicks won the NBA championship Saturday, and so"Summer House: The Aftermath" will air on Tuesday with no conflicts.





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Entertainment Amanda Batula Bravo Lindsay Hubbard New York Knicks Summer House Virtual Reali-Tea West Wilson

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